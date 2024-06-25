Need a phone to go with your SIM plan? Strike with these EOFY telco phone deals

More often than not, we recommend picking up one of our best phones with one of our best SIM-only plans. However, even if that is the best deal, not everyone has AU$500, AU$1,000 or AU$2,000 to buy a new phone outright. Even when spending on a budget, the majority of the best cheap phones still come with a hefty price tag.

Luckily, two of Australia's biggest telcos, Optus and Vodafone, are throwing tasty deals out of their sack like an end of financial year Santa. From hefty price-cuts to some of the best Android phones and best iPhones to some incredible budget options and combo deals, if you need a new phone, now is the time to do it – these deals won't be around much longer.

Optus EOFY deals

Optus | Samsung Galaxy A55 | AU$699 AU$348 on any 24 month plan Looking for something less expensive but still high quality Optus and Samsung have you covered again with this mouthwatering discount. A wonderful mid-tier phone that we thoroughly enjoyed in our Samsung Galaxy A55 review, a steal at just AU$348, the Galaxy A55 is a premium looking that will last all day and seamlessly complete any task.

Optus | Apple Watch Series 9 for just AU$649 AU$99 with any iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max on a 36 month plan If you're in the market for an Apple Watch and new iPhone, Optus might be the telco for you. While the iPhones themselves aren't seeing any price-cut, the big saving comes with the pick-up of the Apple Watch Series 9 for just AU$99. If you're in the market for a new phone and have been eyeing off a fancy Apple Watch, this is a hard deal to pass up.

OPTUS | Motorola Moto G54 | Just AU$1.50p/m on a 24 month plan If you're really looking to save, you can do so and still pick up an awesome phone. Already an incredibly high-value handset, this deal – while working out to be a similar price to RRP – allows for amazingly low monthly payments. We were blown away in our Motorola Moto G54 review, and if you're looking for minimal costs, you'll be very happy.

Vodafone EOFY deals

Vodafone | Samsung Galaxy S24 | AU$1,399 AU$1,198.8 with a 24 month plan This tasty AU$200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Vodafone might be the best option. Allowing you to pay off this handset in monthly payments at a discounted price that matches most outright deals available, if you're looking for a premium Android phone at a less-than premium price, Vodafone's got you.

Vodafone | iPhone 13 | AU$1,299 AU$748.8 on a 24 month plan The iPhone 13 is still an excellent smartphone, and picking it up for less than AU$740 with this Vodafone deal would be an equally excellent choice. Undoubtedly the best budget option for those looking to stay within the Apple family, our iPhone 13 review resulted in a 4.5 star rating, and not much has changed since, other than newer additions.

Vodafone | Google Pixel 8 Pro | AU$1,699 AU$690.96 on a 24 month plan Saving more than AU$1,000 off RRP, you'll get one of the best phones on the market, without the top-tier price tag – pricing this handset at less than some budget phone prices. We called it "Google's best Pixel ever" in our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, and snatching it at this price is an incredible deal.

While the best SIM-only Plans are easier to find from MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) as they can provide their services for cheaper, there are still some tasty options from big telcos like Optus and Vodafone. If you already have a phone or are looking to purchase outright, the best Optus mobile plans and best Vodafone plans are well worth a look.