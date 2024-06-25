Need a phone to go with your SIM plan? Strike with these EOFY telco phone deals
Get in quick to snag one of these awesome handsets on sale before tax-time ends.
More often than not, we recommend picking up one of our best phones with one of our best SIM-only plans. However, even if that is the best deal, not everyone has AU$500, AU$1,000 or AU$2,000 to buy a new phone outright. Even when spending on a budget, the majority of the best cheap phones still come with a hefty price tag.
Luckily, two of Australia's biggest telcos, Optus and Vodafone, are throwing tasty deals out of their sack like an end of financial year Santa. From hefty price-cuts to some of the best Android phones and best iPhones to some incredible budget options and combo deals, if you need a new phone, now is the time to do it – these deals won't be around much longer.
Optus EOFY deals
Optus | Save AU$200 off Samsung Galaxy S24 / Galaxy S24 Plus / Galaxy S24 Ultra on any 24 or 36 month plan and get the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm for AU$599 AU$0
AU$200 isn't the biggest saving, but that's not the highlight of this deal. The main draw of Optus' offering is the free Galaxy Watch 6. An excellent smartwatch that we loved in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, if you're in the market for a new phone and smartwatch, there's no better deal.
Optus | Samsung Galaxy A55 | AU$699 AU$348 on any 24 month plan
Looking for something less expensive but still high quality Optus and Samsung have you covered again with this mouthwatering discount. A wonderful mid-tier phone that we thoroughly enjoyed in our Samsung Galaxy A55 review, a steal at just AU$348, the Galaxy A55 is a premium looking that will last all day and seamlessly complete any task.
Optus | Apple Watch Series 9 for just AU$649 AU$99 with any iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max on a 36 month plan
If you're in the market for an Apple Watch and new iPhone, Optus might be the telco for you. While the iPhones themselves aren't seeing any price-cut, the big saving comes with the pick-up of the Apple Watch Series 9 for just AU$99. If you're in the market for a new phone and have been eyeing off a fancy Apple Watch, this is a hard deal to pass up.
Optus | Google Pixel 8a | AU$849 AU$425 on any 24 / 36 month plan
The Pixel 8a is an incredible mid-budget option, but its RRP sits in a weird price-range. This Optus deal makes the Google Pixel 8a incredibly attractive. For just AU$425 you get one of the best camera phones along with Google AI tools and an all-round awesome handset. Scoring four stars in our Google Pixel 8a review, if photo-taking is important to you, there are few better phones on the market, especially with this deal.
OPTUS | Motorola Moto G54 | Just AU$1.50p/m on a 24 month plan
If you're really looking to save, you can do so and still pick up an awesome phone. Already an incredibly high-value handset, this deal – while working out to be a similar price to RRP – allows for amazingly low monthly payments. We were blown away in our Motorola Moto G54 review, and if you're looking for minimal costs, you'll be very happy.
Vodafone EOFY deals
Vodafone | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | AU$2,399 AU$2,099 + up to AU$1,600 bonus credit when you trade-in an eligible device
Is your current phone in good or excellent condition? Not only is Vodafone offering a AU$300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can also get up to AU$1,600 bonus credit when you trade-in an eligible device, decreasing the payment on your new S24 Ultra – that scored 4.5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review.
Vodafone | Samsung Galaxy S24 | AU$1,399 AU$1,198.8 with a 24 month plan
This tasty AU$200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Vodafone might be the best option. Allowing you to pay off this handset in monthly payments at a discounted price that matches most outright deals available, if you're looking for a premium Android phone at a less-than premium price, Vodafone's got you.
Vodafone | iPhone 15 Pro Max | AU$2,199 AU$1,848.72 on a 24 month plan
This deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max brings it down to a price that is considerably cheaper than you'll see available for outright purchase, even in the best EOFY sales. While you'll have to pay it off over a 24 or 36 month contract, saving more than AU$350 on a phone that we gave nearly five-stars in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review is a hard deal to ignore.
Vodafone | iPhone 15 | AU$1,499 AU$1,148.64 on a 24 month plan
The iPhone 15 for less than AU$1,150? Yes, please. Still our best phone for most people, if you don't need the big screen and power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are few better deals out there. Scoring 4.5 stars in our iPhone 15 review, we loved its performance, cameras, design and the continuation of the Dynamic Island. If you want a top-tier phone but aren't able to buy it outright, this is a fantastic deal.
Vodafone | iPhone 13 | AU$1,299 AU$748.8 on a 24 month plan
The iPhone 13 is still an excellent smartphone, and picking it up for less than AU$740 with this Vodafone deal would be an equally excellent choice. Undoubtedly the best budget option for those looking to stay within the Apple family, our iPhone 13 review resulted in a 4.5 star rating, and not much has changed since, other than newer additions.
Vodafone | Google Pixel 8 Pro | AU$1,699 AU$690.96 on a 24 month plan
Saving more than AU$1,000 off RRP, you'll get one of the best phones on the market, without the top-tier price tag – pricing this handset at less than some budget phone prices. We called it "Google's best Pixel ever" in our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, and snatching it at this price is an incredible deal.
While the best SIM-only Plans are easier to find from MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) as they can provide their services for cheaper, there are still some tasty options from big telcos like Optus and Vodafone. If you already have a phone or are looking to purchase outright, the best Optus mobile plans and best Vodafone plans are well worth a look.
