The best Peacock VPN 2020

NBC has become the latest company to launch its own streaming service, following the likes of Apple and Disney. Available for a range of devices, Peacock offers access to a range of TV shows, movies, sporting events and exclusives - but you'll need a VPN if you want to watch it all from outside the US.

That's because NBC’s streaming platform is only available for people based in the US. But if you're travelling to another country and are eager to access the diverse content library, you can get around these annoying geo-restrictions by downloading a VPN for Peacock TV.

Many of the world’s best virtual private network providers offer large US server networks, which makes it easy to watch your favorite shows and movies on Peacock. The difficult part is choosing the provider that best suits you, as there are so many out there. That's why we’ve rounded up the best Peacock VPNs for you here.

The best 5 Peacock VPNs in 2020:

1. ExpressVPN The best overall VPN for streaming, Peacock and beyond Unblocks Peacock: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 5 Large US server network Apps for all major devices and platforms Easy to use Fast connections for seamless streaming 5 device connection limit

ExpressVPN is the British Virgin Islands-based provider that we rate as the best overall VPN out there. And thanks to a large network of high-speed US servers, it’s an excellent choice for watching shows on Peacock, too.

With apps for iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux and streaming sets like the Amaon Fire Stick, ExpressVPN will enable you to access Peacock on pretty much any device. The app is easy to use and enables you to connect to the fastest server via its built-in speed test feature.

What’s more, as ExpressVPN prevents internet service providers from intentionally slowing down your internet connection and offers unlimited bandwidth, you can expect a great streaming experience. From a security perspective, Express VPN impresses with a kill switch, 256-bit encryption, zero-knowledge DNS and an audited no-logs policy.

If you ever experience an issue with the VPN and need support, you can access how-to guides on ExpressVPN’s website or ask questions via a 24/7 live chat function. One downside is that you can only have five devices on your subscription (so probably enough for most people), although you can get your money back within 30 days if you’re not happy.

2. Surfshark One of the cheapest VPNs available Unblocks Peacock: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Lots of US servers Nifty security features Super cheap Some might find it a bit basic

Surfshark is another hugely popular, feature-packed VPN service that enables users to access Peacock from anywhere across the world. All you have to do is connect to one of its US-based servers. And with Surfshark offering over 500 servers across 20 American cities, there’s plenty of choice available.

When streaming, Surfshark’s servers have been designed to deliver high speeds and prevent buffering. As well as this, it offers apps for all major platforms, so you’ll be able to stream Peacock on smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices.

One of the great things about Surfshark is that it focuses hugely on security and privacy, protecting users against malware, phishing, intrusive adverts and web trackers. Additionally, there’s a kill switch, DNS leak protection, 256-bit encryption, a no logs policy and a camouflage mode to stop ISPs from finding out that you own a VPN.

Another huge plus point is the fact that you connect as many devices as you’d like with one subscription, and with plans starting at $2 per month, Surfshark is certainly a bargain. Either way, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

3. NordVPN A straightforward, secure VPN that does the job Unblocks Peacock: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 6 Apps for all major devices and platforms 1800+ US servers Double VPN security Would like to see mobile improvements

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use and affordable VPN that offers access to a huge US server network so that you can stream Peacock, NordVPN has to be on your shortlist. It provides over 1,800 servers in the US as part of an impressive global network of 5,000+.

With NordVPN calling buffering the “ultimate buzzkill” and offering unlimited bandwidth, you’ll experience a high-speed performance when you stream TV shows, movies and sport on Peacock. Like most high-end providers, it offers apps for virtually all devices and operating systems - including Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS and Linux.

We’re big fans of Nord’s Double VPN feature, which means all of your internet traffic will be sent via not one but two VPN servers. This gives your data an extra layer of encryption so it never gets into the wrong hands.

Other excellent features include a DNS leak test, a no logs policy, a malware and advert blocker, and 24/7 support. Sadly, you can only connect up to six devices, but NordVPN provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if this ends up becoming problematic.

4. CyberGhost The provider with a truckload of VPN servers Unblocks Peacock: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 45 days | Also unlocks: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 7 Huge server network 1,000+ US servers Excellent for torrenting, too Speeds below others

When it comes to servers, CyberGhost is without a doubt one of the best VPNs out there. It boasts a staggering global network of more than 6,000 servers in 90 different countries, and because over a 1,000 of them are based in the US, accessing content on Peacock is no issue at all.

CyberGhost offers a range of great features that are pretty standard for a premium VPN, such as apps for all platforms, a kill switch, multiple protocols to choose from, 256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy, unlimited bandwidth and the ability to connect up to seven devices.

Should you ever need help with anything, you can ask questions via 24/7 customer support, and there’s also a 45-day money-back guarantee.

5. IPVanish Lots of impressive features + Large server network + Easy-to-use apps for all major platforms Unblocks Peacock: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Lots of impressive features Large server network Easy-to-use apps for all major platforms Quite expensive No BBC iPlayer unblocking

IPVanish is also worth checking out as a premium VPN for accessing Peacock, which should be pretty simple thanks to a choice of 842 US servers. Many of these are based in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

It offers easy-to-use apps for all the major operating systems, more than 40,000 shared IP addresses, 256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy, access to a SOCKS5 web proxy, a choice of the IKEv2, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec VPN protocols, as well as unmetered connections.

Subscriptions are noticeably more expensive than other VPN apps, but you can use unlimited devices through one subscription (this means you’ll be able to stream Peacock from as many devices as you’d like) and are paying for a solid all-round experience. If you find that it’s not for you, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee. It's not quite the complete streaming VPN however, as we found that IPVanish couldn't get to grips with BBC iPlayer when we tested it.

Is Peacock a good streaming service?

It felt like we waited aaaaaaaages for the launch of NBC's streaming service. Bt now it's here, there's a lot to like. One of the best things about Peacock is that, unlike many other streaming platforms, it provides a free subscription that enables users to access over 7,500 hours worth of TV shows, movies, sports and news right around the clock. The Peacock library includes iconic movies like Shrek and Jurassic Park, as well as TV shows like Law & Order, Downton Abbey and Saturday Night Live.

And if you want to watch even more TV via the platform, premium subscriptions start at $4.99 per month. That will get you access to original Peacock shows like Brave New World.

To learn more, head to our Peacock TV review.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

You can access Peacock on a large variety of different devices and platforms, including browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, MS Edge and Safari; Android mobile devices; Android TVs; Google Chromecast; Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex; Apple TV (4K and fourth-generation TV HD); iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; LG smart TVs; Vizio Smartcast TV; and setup boxes from Cox.

