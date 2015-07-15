Samsung's next smartwatch could continue trend of mediocre batteries

One of the primary ongoing issues with smartwatches? Battery life, and it looks like the new Samsung Orbis - or Gear A, its other known moniker - will be a two-day gadget as well judging from the latest leaks.

SamMobile has been busy digging for clues and the site's latest finds include 1.2GHz Exynos 3472 dual-core processor. There will also allegedly be a Mali400 MP4 GPU, 768 MB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage and a 250mAh battery, which is actually less than the Moto 360's 320mAh but more than the Apple Watch's 205mAh.

The watch will also purportedly have GPS, accelerometer, gyro, barometer and heart rate sensors, and will run Tizen with a new user interface designed for the rumored circular screen.

The rotating bezel was previously reported as another feature we can look forward to using on Samsung's new venture into smartwatches.

There's still no official word from Samsung on when we can expect to see the wearable, but an IFA 2015 unveiling makes the most sense.