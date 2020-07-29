Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 remaster soundtrack gets 37 new songs, and you can stream it now

The Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 remaster soundtrack has been revealed and it’s good news for fans of the original games and '90s jams in particular.
As well as including all the classics you’d expect – Guerrilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine, Superman by Goldfinger and Blood Brothers by Papa Roach – the game is getting a whopping 37 new songs to skate around to.
Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 remaster includes two of the best Tony Hawk games and revitalizes the classic skating series for a new generation of players. But let’s be honest, it’s gamers in their thirties who will be queuing up for this one.
Artists such as Reel Big Fish, A Tribe Called Quest and Less Than Jake have made the cut for the remaster, including more unexpected additions such as the UK grime artist, Skepta. You can check out the full list of new tracks below:
- A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume
- Alex Lahey – Misery Guts
- All Talk – Let’s Do It
- American Nightmare – Life Support
- Backchat – Step It Up
- Baker Boy – In Control
- Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle
- CHAII – South
- Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco
- Cherry Kola – Something To Say
- Chick Norris – Made Me Do
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through
- Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World
- DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT
- FIDLAR – West Coast
- JunkBunny – Sedona
- Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop
- Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
- Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)
- MxPx – Let's Ride
- Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20's Skateboarder
- Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now
- Rough Francis– Deathwire
- Screaming Females – Let Me In
- Skepta – Shutdown
- Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II
- Strung Out – Firecracker
- Sublime – Same In The End
- The Ataris – All Soul's Day
- The Super Best Frens Club – Like This
- Token – Flamingo
- Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control
- Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
- Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies
You can stream the entire playlist from Spotify right now, which is exactly what we’ll be doing until the game releases on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. If you pre-order the game, you get early access and play the Warehouse Demo on August 14. Gnarly.
