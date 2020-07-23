The Epic Games Summer Sale is now on, and includes 50% off Control

The Epic Games Summer Sale is here, and you can save up to 75% off across a range of fantastic titles. There's some seriously tempting offers, including a big saving on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

If you took part in the Epic MEGA Sale in May, you might also be sitting on a $10 / £10 coupon, which will be automatically applied to your next eligible purchase of $14.99 / £13.99 or above.

Take a look at the major titles on sale below, and don't forget to claim your weekly free giveaways from the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Summer Sale deals:

Red Dead Redemption 2: 20% off on the Epic Games Store

Rockstar's open-world epic plays best on PC, so don't miss this great deal from the Epic Games Store. Step into the leather boots of outlaw Arthur Morgan and roam the Wild West in this bona fide classic.View Deal

Control: 50% off on the Epic Games Store

The perfect game to show off the power of ray tracing on Nvidia RTX graphics cards, Control is another award-winning third-person action-adventure title from the team at Remedy Entertainment. View Deal

Borderlands 3: 50% off on the Epic Games Store

One for fans of looter shooters, Borderlands 3 is full of over-the-top action, a wacky arsenal of weapons and some truly entertaining characters. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 67% off on the Epic Games Store

Embark on an odyssey and change the fate of Ancient Greece in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. From its sumptuous visuals and stunning recreation of ancient Rome, this is a must for any AC fans.

View Deal

It's likely that more deals with spring up as the sale goes on, so make sure you check back to see what's new before the Epic Games Summer Sale ends on August 6.