Panasonic debuts skinny wireless HDTV

Panasonic used this year's CES to unveil a super-skinny wireless HDTV. At just one-inch thick (or should that be thin?) the Z1 is a 1080p plasma that utilises WirelessHD technology to deliver an uncluttered panel cabling setup.

The 54-inch set houses Viera Cast, so consumers (in the US) can experience internet widgets on their TV and the Z1 also links up to Amazon's Video on Demand service, where 40,000 movies and TV shows can be purchased and streamed straight to the TV.

As with all Panasonic products, the Z1 is also equipped with Viera Link, so will seamlessly link up to all yout other Panasonic products,

Beautiful design

Speaking about the Z1, Bob Perry, Executive Vice President, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, said: "At Panasonic we have always prided ourselves on listening to our customers and wireless connectivity is a technology that constantly rated high on the consumer's wish list.

"With that in mind and the recognition that design now plays a vital role in the development of television, our engineers developed the Z1 with its beautiful one-inch design and wireless capability."

There's no word when the Z1 will be available in the UK. Price is also still to be announced.