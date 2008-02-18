Panasonic's 32GB SDHC set for April

After piquing our interest at CES in January, Panasonic has now given official word when its 32GB SDHC will be available to buy, and how much it’s likely to cost.

At the Panasonic HD Networking Convention in Valencia, it was revealed that the miniature whopper will be hitting the market in April for the princely sum of €499 (£375).

SD will dominate the flash market

The Class 6 SDHC card will offer a throughput of 20MB/s – twice that of Class 4 devices – and will be specified to operate in temperatures from -25C to +85C, pleasing both Antarctic and Tropical explorers alike.

The memory itself utilises 50nm Multi-Level Cell NAND Flash. A proprietary high-density mounting crams two sets of eight 16Gbit chips stacked together with two controllers into a regular-sized SDHC card format.

The 32GB SDHC card will be large enough to store at least 5 hours of Full HD video, so will make a perfect partner for its range of SD camcorders, including the recently launched HDC-SD9.

Panasonic expects SD to have 73 per cent of the removable storage market by 2010. With capacities like these becoming available, the prediction might just come true.