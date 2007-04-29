YouTube arrives on mobiles

YouTube can now be watched on mobile phones - or at least some of it. Vodafone is carrying a Best of YouTube service free on its Vodafone live portal.

The Vodafone YouTube Mobile offering is initially a limited service open to 3G phone users only. The full range of content found online is not available on the Vodafone service. Instead, 15 to 20 new clips, tailored to suit mobiles, will be uploaded every day.

Vodafone is currently the only UK mobile operator to offer a YouTube service. Its free-to-view offer will be available until 1 August 2007.