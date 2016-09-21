The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 could be the most powerful phone on the planet

If you thought the 6GB of RAM in the OnePlus 3 was overkill you might want to sit down, as it looks like an upcoming handset from Xiaomi could have 8GB.

The Mi Note 2, as it's believed to be called, has popped up in a screenshot on MyDrivers, spotted by GSMArena, with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 2.6GHz Snapdragon 821 processor and Android Nougat, all of which are currently rarities in phones.

No handsets have yet launched with Nougat out of the box (the LG V20 is set to be the first), the brand new Snapdragon 821 processor is only currently being used by the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe, 256GB of storage is at least double what most phones offer, other than the iPhone 7, and 8GB of RAM is unheard of, with even 6GB being a rarity.

Don't get your hopes up

Of course it's worth noting that the details on this screenshot could easily have been faked, and even if they are real it takes more than specs to make a good phone. But it's possible that the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 could be a real powerhouse, and give us a glimpse of what to expect from flagships in 2017.

We don't know when the Mi Note 2 will be officially announced, and we wouldn't count on it getting a global release, but Xiaomi is holding an event on September 27, so we might hear more then.