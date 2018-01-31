Android 7 Nougat release date: when you'll get the update and new features

Latest news: Android 8 Oreo is out now, so we expect to see a lot of manufacturers focusing efforts on updating devices to the newer software rather than the older Android 7. We will keep this list up to date with the latest Nougat information as and when we have it.

Android Nougat was Google's big refresh of its phone and tablet operating system in 2016. Android is an OS that's been so thoroughly refined that the company is now more than halfway through the alphabet with names.

It hasn't stopped at Nougat either as there's now the eighth iteration of Google's OS called Android Oreo. That is out now for a select number of devices, so it may be worth checking whether your phone is ready to upgrade to even newer software.

Google released the latest version of Nougat as Android 7.1.2 software in December 2017, and many phones are still being upgraded to it now. Over 26% of active Android devices are already running the software too. There's a good chance your phone already has the latest Android Nougat software update waiting, or it's coming very soon.

Below we've listed all of the devices we know have the update already and if it doesn't, we have the latest information on when it will launch. That said, you need to bear in mind the official release date for the update won't always be reflected in the software update section on your phone.

Manufacturers decide when the software is ready to rollout, but mobile carriers and networks can also cause delays to an update so it may be worth checking with your phone provider if the update isn't ready for you yet.

Android Nougat is out right now, but when you'll get the upgrade is going to dependent on your device. The release date is rather staggered.

It's came pre-loaded on the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL and it's available to download on Google-made devices like the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Google Pixel C, and the Nexus Player. That said, Android Oreo is also ready for these devices too.

Sadly, if you have a Nexus 5 , you're going to miss out on the Android Nougat upgrade altogether. It misses Google's two-year cut off by a year. But it'll still get another year of Google's all-important security patches.

Samsung, LG, HTC and other phone makers, meanwhile, have to rework their own version of the software and push it out to users, and that can take months. We've listed below the devices we know about:

Samsung phones with Android Nougat

Samsung has updated a variety of its devices to Android Nougat including the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. The update is also ready and waiting on the Galaxy Note 5 , Galaxy S6 , Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S6 Edge+ .

Those who own the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) or Galaxy A7 (2017) can download Android 7 right now to their devices, but if you own the Samsung Galaxy A8 you won't be able to get the update yet.

All of these software updates may hold you over until you decide to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S3, all of which come with Android Nougat pre-loaded.

LG phones with Android Nougat

LG technically launched the first Android Nougat phone back in September 2016 with the LG V20 . But that was a 'world's first' title only South Koreans benefited from initially.

Thinking of upgrading to the LG G6? Well, everyone, right away, can get in on the Android Nougat action that way. It launched with the Android 7.0, the AI helper Google Assistant and a killer 18:9 screen in a slim body.

LG G5 owners yearning for the same Nougat update need to check the Software Update menu right now, while the LG V10 also has the update to Android 7 ready and waiting.

Things are still moving slowly for the LG G4, which is now confirmed to receive Android Nougat but it's low-priority for the 2015 phone so those who have that may have to wait a while longer.

Sony phones with Android Nougat

Sony's Xperia XZ Premium launched with Android 7.1 software onboard, but you can now get the most recent Oreo software on it too. What about the older range of Sony phones though?

The Xperia X Performance, Xperia X , Xperia X Compact, Xperia XA , Xperia XA Ultra and Xperia XZ are now up to date with Android 7.0 Nougat. Even older phones like the Sony Xperia Z5 , Xperia Z5 Premium , Xperia Z5 Compact and the Xperia Z3+ all have Android Nougat and so does the Xperia Z4 Tablet.

Shocker: The Sony Xperia Z3 was included in the beta

You won't find it on the Xperia Z3. It's an odd twist, for sure. While we were surprised to see Sony weigh into the Android Nougat developer with the Z3, it didn't follow through with the full Nougat upgrade for this phone.

HTC phones with Android Nougat

If you've bought an HTC phone launched in the past year or two, you may have access to Android Nougat already. It launched on the HTC U Ultra and U Play and it's not rolling out to unlocked HTC 10, One A9 and One M9 handsets in the US and UK. While the update was delayed in the rest of Europe, everyone there should have it now, too.

HTC had confirmed it would bring the Google update to the HTC 10 , One A9 and One M9 by the end of the 2016. It didn't make that deadline everywhere. But, it's here now and that's all that matters.

Android Nougat isn't available for HTC One M8 and never will be. HTC told TechRadar that it will not get the latest upgrade. You're going to have to buy a new phone for this update.

Motorola phones with Android Nougat

Motorola has now confirmed which phones it will upgrade to Android 7, and its list of phones is rather long.

Android Nougat is out for the Moto Z and Moto Z Force, and it also launched on the Moto Z Play – both the unlocked and Verizon versions of the battery-life-focused smartphone.

Nougat also launched for the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5, which came out after the update, plus you can also get Android 7 for the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus .

Its X-series phones – like the Moto X Style, Moto X Play and Moto X Force – also have the update now, as well as Verizon's Droid Turbo 2, and stay tuned for updates on the Droid Maxx 2.

Huawei phones with Android Nougat

So far the Huawei Mate 9, Mate 8 and P9 have all been upgraded to Android 7 software upgrade, while 2017's P10 comes with it onboard straight away.

The Chinese manufacturer has updated the Huawei P9 Plus , P9 Lite and the Huawei Nova while the Huawei Nova Plus update isn't yet set.

The Huawei P8 won't be getting the upgrade to EMUI 5.0 (which comes with Android 7 features). It looks like both of those phones are set to be left behind, despite being quite recent devices.

Honor phones with Android Nougat

The Honor 8 and Honor 6X now have the Android Nougat update while those with an Honor 5C will have to wait a bit longer.

OnePlus phones with Android Nougat

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T both have Android Nougat 7.0, but if you own a OnePlus One or a OnePlus 2 you'll miss out.

ZTE phones with Android Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat is now on the ZTE Axon 7 and it gets owners of this unlocked phone a way to step into virtual reality with Daydream VR compatibility.

Axon 7 was the first Android Nougat phone to be "Daydream-ready," and while phones like the Google Pixel and Moto Z launched with the VR software first, ZTE has made good on its promise.

Other phones with Android Nougat

BlackBerry has confirmed it won't be upgrading the Priv to Android 7 software and there has been no confirmation whether the DTEK50 from BlackBerry will get the update either.