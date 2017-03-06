The LG G4 and V10 will receive Android Nougat after all

LG confirmed at MWC 2017 that it will be treating both the LG G4 and LG V10 with Android Nougat this year.



This decision comes after loud consumer backlash against its original position, which was to halt further operating system updates for the two phones, both of which were released in 2015.



As many LG loyalists noted, the Nexus 5X was released within the same time frame. Yet, as is the nature of Google’s maybe-dead, maybe-not-dead Nexus program, it was among the first to be treated to Nougat.



So, why withhold the sugary goodness of the update from the rest of its phones? The update cycle for Android phones has long been a contentious topic, and one where outcry doesn’t usually result in a favorable result.



But ZDNet’s piece on the matter hints that LG’s tune might be changing for the long run. Executives went on record, sharing that “both models were designed to show the best performance in Android 5.0 and 6.0 environments, and we have been upgrading the OS one time.



"We have also been careful and have decided to support 7.0 upgrades."



Although no specific date was mentioned for the update launch in the US, UK and Australia, Nougat is aimed to launch in South Korea for the two devices in mid-to-late 2017.

Via Yonhap News