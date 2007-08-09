New ads rub in the iPhone's loveliness

Apple has posted more new ads for the iPhone on its website

New adverts for the Apple iPhone have been posted on Apple's website, giving would-be iPhone users in Europe even more reasons to covet the device.

The ads, titled "Instead" and "Amazing" point out some of the reasons you might want to own an iPhone (as if any more persuasion was really necessary).

The two ads simply restate the elements that are in the iPhone - the "instead" ad suggests that rather than carrying an iPod and a phone, why not just carry an iPhone?

The "Amazing" ad lists some of the headline grabbing applications on the iPhone - from email to video and YouTube - whilst also pointing out that it's still a phone.

They're simple, straightforward and short but, sadly, still tell us nothing about when we can expect them in Europe...