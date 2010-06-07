O2 also announces iPhone 4 for 24 June

O2 has joined Vodafone in announcing it will be unveiling the iPhone 4 to the UK public on 24 June.

It has told TechRadar that it will be announcing an 'upgrade offer' in the near future too:

"To make it as easy as possible for O2 customers still in contract to get their hands on a new iPhone, O2 will offer a limited time special upgrade offer. Further details will be announced in the coming days."

Happy hub

A specific web page has been created by O2 for customers to get the latest information on the O2 UK release of the iPhone 4, so if you want to keep an eye on what's happening there, head on over to www.o2.co.uk/iphonelatest

O2 and Vodafone have been quick to announce they will be stocking the iPhone 4 in the UK, and following the end of the exclusive iPhone deal O2 has had late last year we'd expect Orange to follow suit in the near future.

However, we're still waiting for UK pricing to emerge alongside the UK release date, so keep your eyes peeled for that little nugget of information.