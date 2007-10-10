Apple iPhone 2 coming in January?

We already know that Apple is working on the second generation Apple iPhone - Steve Jobs told us that at last month's UK Apple iPhone launch. What we don't know is when Apple aims to bring it out.

But today a report claims that Apple is looking to announce the next-generation Apple iPhone at the Macworld Expo show in San Francisco in January.

SmartOffice reported that Apple has already been speaking to manufacturing partners in Asia about the forthcoming Apple iPhone. "Major software and hardware changes are expected to be introduced to cater for non-US markets such as Europe, Asia and Australia," the article states.

This almost certainly means that we'll finally get 3G capability, as well as beefed up Wi-Fi and GPS functionality added to the Apple iPhone. Apparently the ability to sync with email servers is also on the way, according to the report.