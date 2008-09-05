LG and Prada team up for second touch-sensitive phone

Fed up with skeletal Size Zero mobile phones prancing about on catwalks? The new Prada fashion phone from LG should be more reflective of real-life figures, with a waistline that has swollen from its svelte original 12mm to a lardy 17mm, according to Boy Genius Report.

The cause of all this bulk? A slide-out Qwerty keyboard that all but admits the 3-inch 240 x 400 resolution touchscreen isn't really up to proper typing.

Full fat features

The Prada phone has grown up more than just a couple of dress sizes, though. It's now home to a Infineon MP-EH + M180 chipset, dual-band HSDPA, Wi-Fi and a motion sensor (though not an actual GPS receiver).

As befits a phone that's largely about image, the on-board camera also receives an upgrade, from a paltry 2MP in the first handset to a rather smart 5MP snapper.

Expect an imminent official announcement at a price that compares favourably with Apple's strokeable touch phone.