Apple to 'sell' 5 million new 3G iPhones in June and July

Apple could sell '5 million' iPhones in June and July, according to reports

A Taiwanese camera lens maker is banking on boom times ahead - thanks an to order it's received from Apple for the 'second version' of the iPhone.

Largen Precision Co. 'projects sales of the products to reach up to 5 million in June and July', according to Taiwanese economic news site CENS.com

The report says component suppliers like Largen Precision Co. started delivery of components and parts for the iPhone earlier this month, with shipments increasing rapidly in June. That makes sense.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is expected to announce the 3G iPhone during his keynote speech on Monday 9 June - the opening day of Apple's World Wide Developers Conference.

Lucky Largen Precision Co. is also banking on a big order for camera lenses from Nokia, according to Insanely Great Mac.