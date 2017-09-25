Palmer Luckey teases "very exciting things" for new post-Oculus VR product

He may have left Oculus behind, but the VR headset's creator hasn't left the virtual reality space altogether. Speaker onstage at the Tokyo Game Show, Palmer Luckey has confirmed he's working on all-new VR projects.

“I have a new company, I can’t talk about my projects too much yet, but I’m still working in the virtual reality industry on some very exciting things,” said Luckey during a talk held by former rival HTC Vive.

While Luckey didn't go into the precise details of his new venture, recent quotes from the Oculus Rift designer hint at what may be coming. He's previously discussed options regarding VR and border security, while also sharing how much he enjoys the anime Sword Art Online – a show where the character's actions in VR have real-world consequences.

“This concept of [consequences] is part of one of the projects I am working on," he said back in June.

Part of the VR family

Luckey also moved to distance himself slightly from his former employer Facebook and their Oculus brand, having left the company in March of this year.

“Don’t think of me as an Oculus person. Just think of me as a VR person. Everything. Sony, HTC, other companies. Everything,” he said at TGS.

He also sang the praises of Sony and HTC, showing a particular affinity for the latter's international approach to drumming up interest in VR.

"There are a lot of companies that say they care about the whole world and the global market, but just look at where they’d spending the money, look at where they’re actually putting their marketing dollars. You can tell who they actually care about and who they don’t care about that way," he said in what seemed a thinly veiled jab at Oculus.

"When Sony announced PlayStation VR [...] I was so excited to see other companies really entering the marketplace and seriously investing in it, and funding developers, funding awareness, getting hardware out there.

"I think HTC is doing the same thing, so of course I’m going to say good things about HTC. It’s no special preference for HTC, it’s a preference for the way that they’re doing business right now."

Via: Road to VR