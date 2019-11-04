Best Nvidia graphics cards 2019: finding the best GPU for you

Nvidia's graphics cards have long been pack-leaders when it comes to performance, often making them the best graphics cards around. Where AMD may offer a great value, Nvidia's flagship cards like the RTX 2080 Ti push performance to the limit. So, when you're looking for a card to spend your money on, it's worth seeing what the best Nvidia card you can get is.

Whether you want to build the most powerful gaming rig possible, are looking to put together a compact Mini ITX build, or just want to get the most framer per second for your dollar, there's an Nvidia graphics card to fit the bill. We've got our rankings for the best Nvidia graphics cards in a variety of categories, so you can find the right GPU for your build.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Best Nvidia graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

The same RTX 2070 – only supercharged

Stream processors: 2,560 | Core clock: 1,605 | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory clock: 14Gbps | Power connectors: 6 pin + 8 pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI-DL

Founders Edition cheaper than original 2070

More CUDA cores

Still kind of expensive

Until Nvidia actually rolls out that Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, the RTX 2070 Super might just be the best Nvidia GeForce purchase you’ll make. This graphics card is impressive, especially in 1440p gaming and if you’re looking to get on the ray tracing bandwagon, a souped up RTX 2070 that’s also very affordable so pretty much everyone can add it to their setup without breaking the bank.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Best 4K Nvidia graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The performance champion

Stream Processors: 4,352 | Core Clock: 1,350MHz (1,635MHz boost) | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB-C

Unrivaled performance

The premium ray-tracing experience

A budget wrecker

There's no doubt that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is a total pain in the budget, coming in a price higher than plenty of complete gaming rigs. But, there's also nothing else that can compete with a RTX 2080 Ti in terms of performance besides maybe a board partner's version of the RTX 2080 Ti . If you want the highest frame rates at 4K or the best looking ray-traced graphics, the RTX 2080 Ti is the way to go. That is, as long as your budget can handle it.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Best QHD Nvidia graphics card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super

The best graphics card for most people

Stream processors: 2,176 | Core clock: 1,470 | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory clock: 14Gbps | Power connectors: 8 pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI-DL

Excellent 1440p performance

Affordable

Can't handle 4K gaming

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super is hardly perfect – that is, it can’t handle 4K gaming. However, this graphics card positioned as the more affordable alternative to the RTX 2070, giving you the same level of performance as the popular mid-range GPU at a much cheaper price and offers great 1440p gaming. The RTX 2060 Super is what most gamers are looking for, and it definitely deserves a spot on our list of the best Nvidia graphics cards.

Read the full review: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super

(Image credit: Future)

Best Full HD Nvidia graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

1080p and high frame rates

Stream Processors: 1,408 | Core Clock: 1,530MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DVI

Affordable

Excellent performance

No ray tracing

The more expensive graphics cards in Nvidia's arsenal get a lot of attention these days, what with all the ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling. But, if you don't have a ton of cash to throw around, the GTX 1660 Super is the best Nvidia graphics card for you. This little GPU absolutely tears through any game in 1080p, and with its modest price tag, it's perfect for anyone that wants killer performance on a budget.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Best Nvidia graphics card for creatives: Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000

Creativity comes at a cost

Stream Processors: 4,608 | Core Clock: N/A | Memory: 24GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: N/A | Outputs: 4 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x Virtual Link

VRAM galore

Multi-GPU scaling

Very expensive

If you're involved in creative workloads like 3D design or video editing, you might be running into some serious VRAM needs. In those cases, it can be worth it to have a graphics card that is going to give you tons of headroom to keep information in the GPU's memory, instead of constantly needing to load it in from your storage solution. While it comes at a high price, Nvidia's Quadro RTX 6000 loads up on 24GB of GDDR6 memory while also packing plenty of performance. And, you can combine multiple cards for even more performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Best VR Nvidia graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Goodbye low-FPS VR

Stream Processors: 3,072 | Core Clock: 1,650MHz (1,815MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 15.5Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DVI-DL

Great 1440p and 4K gaming performance

Cheaper than original RTX 2080

FrameView software is useful

Still expensive

Minimal performance gains over RTX 2080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super may just be your match made in heaven if you’re all about the best VR games . This latest addition to the Super RTX lineup is VR-ready and packed with the latest Turing architecture, so it’s smooth and buttery VR performance all the way. Even outside of VR, it handles all your favorite PC games at 1440p without breaking a sweat, and gets you closer that that incredible 4K gaming that the RTX 2080 Ti delivers. And, did we mention it’s a lot cheaper than the RTX 2080, offering a better price-to-performance value?

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

(Image credit: EVGA)

Best mini Nvidia graphics card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Black Gaming

Short but packs a punch

Stream processors: 1,920 | Core clock: N/A | Boost clock: 1,680MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory clock: N/A | Power connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DL-DVI-D

Short and powerful

Not seriously marked up

Thicker radiator

Fewer outputs

If you're trying to keep your build small so it doesn't take up a ton of space in your room, you might be looking at a Micro ATX build. And, mini graphics cards can be a major helper there, since a graphics card tends to be one of the bigger components attached to a motherboard. EVGA has a well-priced model in the RTX 2060 XC Black Gaming. It may be thicker than your typical dual-fan variant, but that extra radiator thickness helps it dissipate heat with the single fan, and its short length can help it fit in tight builds.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Best budget Nvidia graphics card: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G

It's just so affordable

Stream Processors: 1,408 | Core Clock: 1,530MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR5 | Memory Speed: 8Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

The cheapest Turing card

Excellent budget performance

Not GDDR6 or GDDR5X

While the higher end graphics cards get all the hype, they tend to have a worse performance-per-dollar value then budget cards. And, while AMD often hits that sweet spot, Nvidia sometimes remembers to offer value as well. That is represented nowhere better than the GTX 1660. Gigabyte offers the GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G for an excellent budget price while still giving you a touch of overclocking, so you can enjoy 1080p or even 1440p with some tweaked settings. Best of all, you won't need to take out a mortgage to afford this card.

Read the full review: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Best eSports Nvidia graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

A budget champ for 1080p

Stream Processors: 1,280 | Core Clock: 1,506MHz (1,708MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR5/X | Memory Clock: 8Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI

1080p and 1440p potential

Discounts available

Need supplemental power

With all the new Turing cards coming out, Pascal may be easy to forget about. But, if you're into eSports games, you're probably more concerned with getting 1080p at 120+ FPS. And, you can do that with the older Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 no problem. For popular eSports titles, the GTX 1060 has enough power to run 1080p even at high settings and still get smooth visuals. Best of all, the prices are driven down by newer cards, so you can score a GTX 1060 at a discount.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Best liquid-cooled Nvidia graphics card: Gigabyte Aorus RTX 2080 TI Xtreme Waterforce 11GB

The performance champion

Stream Processors: 4,352 | Core Clock: 1,770MHz | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 3 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x USB-C

Heavy overclock

All-in-one water cooling solution

High, high price

When you're trying to maximize performance for your graphics card, you might turn to liquid cooling. And, the Gigabyte's Aorus RTX 2080 TI Xtreme Waterforce 11GB comes with the card, radiator, tubing, and fans you need to get started. The serious water cooling solution allowed Gigabyte to push the RTX 2080 Ti well beyond its base specs. This model has a base clock higher than the Founders Edition's boost clock. And, to top it off, there's a little flair of RGB lighting on the radiator fans and card's metal backplate.