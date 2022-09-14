Nvidia RTX 4060: everything we know about Nvidia's next-gen 'budget' graphics card

Audio player loading…

With the launch of Nvidia Lovelace seemingly imminent, there's been a lot of buzz around the tech grapevine about what these next-gen cards have to offer, especially the high-end enthusiast cards. But the Nvidia RTX 4060 hasn't been totally forgotten in the mix.

And while it's not nearly enough to satiate our thirst for new information, we have gotten a taste of what to expect when the follow up to one of the best graphics cards released in the past few years is announced.

With that said, Nvidia has revealed literally nothing about the RTX 4060 at this point, so currently all we really have are either rumors or conjecture based on our own expert analysis and previously known facts. We're definitely following the news closely, especially anything that breaks during the Nvidia GTC 2022 event on September 20, 2022.

So what do we know about Nvidia's next-gen "budget" graphics card, how do we think it will stack up against AMD's RDNA 3, and when do we think we'll eventually see it? Here's everything we've heard and what we expect to see in the next several months.

According to the rumor mill, most of the 4000-series is set to launch in 2023, specifically January 2023 , with lots of speculation that only one of the GPUs will be released this year, which is most likely the flagship Nvidia RTX 4090.

In fact, most likely the Nvidia RTX 4060 will be the last model to launch in 2023, just behind the 4080 and 4070 models. According to well-known hardware leaker Greymon55 , the reason for the general delay for most of the Lovelace cards is due to the excess stock of current-gen RTX 3000-series graphics cards that retailers need to burn through first, something that looks more likely with all the sales and generally lower MSRP on these cards.

Nvidia RTX 4060: Price

Unlike its release window, there haven’t been any real rumors or reports as to the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4060.

Though most likely thanks to the current inflation crisis hitting multiple regions hard, including the US, the RTX 4060 might be priced a bit higher than the RTX 3060, which would be unfortunate.

In the meantime, check out the best cheap graphics cards to hold you over until we get an announcement on the Nvidia RTX 4060.

Nvidia RTX 4060: Specs

No rumors or leaks surrounding the GeForce RTX 4060 have suggested exactly what the specs could be, but it is expected to be more power-hungry than the RTX 3070.

Thanks to some whispers from the grapevine, the RTX 4060 reportedly uses way more power than the GeForce RTX 3070, which already has a TGP of 220W. And when you look at the 50W increase between the 2060 and 3060, we get a clearer picture as to what kind of wattage potential we could see with the 4060.

This also implies that the specs are set to be much higher, if this GPU is commanding so much power in the first place.