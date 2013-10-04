Samsung planning to unleash raft of cheap octa-core tablets?

Samsung is reportedly weighing up whether to use low-cost MediaTek chips, a move which could be a harbinger of low-cost octa-core phones and tablets.
Samsung's flagship devices have tended to use either Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm or, in some variants, its own-brand Exynos octa-core.
However, a report in the (often more miss than hit) Digitimes suggests that Samsung is now about to bring Mediatek into its chip fold and its octa-core MT6952 chip could feature in a next generation of mid- to low-range devices.
Taiwanese Mediatek has established its reputation as a low-cost chip manufacturer for many cheap Android tablets that have proliferated in China.
Although this chip landscape may look confusing, there is a thread of consistency in that all of the chips lean heavily on ARM architecture.
ARM's designs are a dominant factor in mobile processing, and Samsung has been, and remains, one of the most significant partners.
