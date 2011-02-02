T-Mobile G-Slate - LG's Android 3.0 tablet announced

The T-Mobile G-Slate has finally been officially revealed, bringing 3D to tablets for the very first time.

The T-Mobile G-Slate - rumoured to be called the LG Optimus Pad in the UK - has been made by LG and features an 8.9-inch 3D-capable multi-touch display (1280x720) and the ability to record and view 3D HD content.

Powered by Android 3.0 – which is Honeycomb to those with a sweet tooth – the tablet has built-in 3D graphical capabilities – there's an Nvidia Tegra 2 chip inside – and will be capable of 4G connection speeds in the US.

3D capable

Unlike the the upcoming LG Optimus 3D, you will have to watch the 3D content on the device through glasses as the screen is stereoscopic.

When we are on the subject of specs, ahem, you will be pleased to hear that the T-Mobile G-Slate has some power behind it, courtesy of its dual-core CPU.

It is also equipped with a 5MP camera and LED flash, 3D video recording, 32GB internal memory, Flash support, HDMI output and Wi-Fi.

There's no T-Mobile G-Slate UK release date as of yet but we will be bringing you this information and a hands-on at Mobile World Congress 2011.