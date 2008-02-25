Samsung laptop battery melts

A battery in a Samsung P10 notebook computer has melted after being used for more than three hours sat on a pillow.

The battery started to emit smoke when it began overheating before burning a bed and parts of the surrounding floor. Luckily, no serious fire was caused, Reuters reports.

The Samsung P10 notebook computer dates back to 2002, but there’s no word on which firm made the battery contained inside.

"We are checking details of the incident," James Chung, a Samsung spokesman, told Reuters.

Last month, a battery pack in an LG notebook computer exploded while in sleeping mode, and in 2006 we witnessed a whole saga of exploding notebook computer batteries.