The best 2-in-1 laptop 2019: find the best convertible laptop for your needs

Whatever you’re looking for in a hybrid laptop, you’ll find something in our collection of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The computer world has changed since the advent of the best 2-in-1 laptops. And because of them, we’ve changed how use our laptops. What was once two distinct form factors, the laptop and the tablet, can now be had in one device, eliminating the need for carrying around or using two devices as well as offering flexibility to how it’s used.

Now, you can put a full day of work in and then flip one of the best 2-in-1 laptops into multiple modes for some light entertainment. Maybe you prefer tent mode for some Netflix or tablet mode for some light gaming.

The versatility of these hybrid laptops doesn’t just stop with their various modes. Some of the best 2-in-1 laptops are powerhouses while others come in smaller, more manageable sizes, perfect for students or for working on the go. Even as hybrid laptops, some come packed with the best processors , and make our list of the best laptops available. Others, like the Surface Book 2 , are fully convertible, transitioning into tablets when you remove the keyboard (connected to the screen only by magnetic force when in use). Quite a few also allow the use of a stylus, though they’re not often included in the original packaging and must be purchased separately.

Whatever you’re looking for in a hybrid laptop, you’ll find something in our collection of the best 2-in-1 laptops. We’ve tested our inclusions here and made sure that they are up to the task. And if you’re looking for a deal, keep tabs on Black Friday 2019 – who knows, maybe your ideal choice will go on sale.

The best best 2-in-1 laptop at a glance

HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) Google Pixelbook Asus Chromebook Flip HP Spectre x360 Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch) Lenovo Yoga C930 Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch) HP Envy x360 13 (2019) Acer Chromebook Spin 11

HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) packs an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 8GB of RAM in its base configuration. (Image credit: HP)

1. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Powerful performance, head-turning design

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3,160 x 2,140) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 256GB SSD – 2TB SSD

Impeccable performance

Gorgeous design

Sharp 4K display

Problematic vent placement

For years, HP’s Spectre line of Ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops has been about pairing elegance with performance. The 2019 HP Spectre x360 15 is no different. It deserves a top spot on our best 2 in 1 laptops list for packing an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 8GB of RAM in its base configuration. This 2-in-1 can tackle just about anything your everyday workload throws at it – and then some (such as a bit of light gaming, for example) – while looking like royalty. Keep in mind that the Spectre x360 is somewhat big and heavy for a 2-in-1, so you likely won’t be using it in tablet mode very often. Put it in tent mode instead, so you can catch some movies on its stunning 4K display.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Google Pixelbook takes the Chrome OS platform and elevates it to levels never seen before. (Image credit: Google)

2. Google Pixelbook

Making good on its Android promises

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3 inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Gorgeous design

Vibrant, responsive display

Android app support

Expensive

Pixelbook Pen sold separately

No biometric login

It might seem strange that a Chromebook is on a list of the best 2 in 1 laptops, and rated so highly at that. But the Google Pixelbook combines the two forms perfectly, making it well-deserving of its spot. It’s a striking device that takes the Chrome OS platform and elevates it to levels never seen before when it first rolled out. The Google Pixelbook is filled with powerful components, as well as supporting full Android apps. As such, it tears down those walls that prevented Mac and Windows devotees from truly embracing the best Chromebooks .

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook

Budget-conscious buyers may prefer the Asus Chromebook Flip C302. (Image credit: Asus)

3. Asus Chromebook Flip

A 2-in-1 Chromebook Android users won’t refuse

CPU: Intel Pentium – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 510 – 515 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare display | Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Gorgeous, vivid screen

No out-of-box Android support

Middling speakers

The Pixelbook is downright seductive, but budget-conscious buyers may prefer the Asus Chromebook Flip C302, a worthy pinch hitter. Having introduced a touchscreen hybrid design to Google’s cloud-based Chrome OS, the Asus Chromebook Flip is improved by its compatibility with Android apps. Just like the Pixelbook, you can use the Asus Chromebook Flip for Google Play apps, though after installing an out-of-the-box update. It’s unquestionably one of the best 2 in 1 laptops right now. And, if you're already a fan of Asus laptops , this one will make you a true convert.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

HP Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops to date. (Image credit: HP)

4. HP Spectre x360

Beautiful and powerful

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) - 15.6-inch diagonal 4K IPS (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Included stylus

Svelte design

Expensive

The HP Spectre x360 isn’t just one of the best 2 in 1 laptops out there at the moment; it’s also one of the best laptops to date. There are only a handful of manufacturers out there that marry powerful components with a dazzling design quite as well as HP does here. The gem cut chassis will draw plenty of jealous looks in the office, while the powerful hardware will breeze through all of your daily workload. That light and compact design – well, it’s so you’ll fall in love at first sight. And, when you’ve had enough showing off its prowess, you can flip it around into tablet mode to squeeze in some late-night gaming.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops. (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

A convertible that doesn’t compromise

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL (4GB HMB2) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 128GB – 512GB PCIe SSD

Impressive power

Ultra-thin design

Kind of expensive

Are you in the market for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops which can provide solid performance and serious horsepower? Well, you’ll find it in the Dell XPS 15, which incidentally also gets our vote as one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today. This 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops – with discrete class Radeon RX Vega graphics to boot. With it, you get a spectacular convertible that doesn’t sacrifice sheer power. So, while it comes with a price tag that’s a bit on the high end, it’s also completely worth breaking open the piggy bank.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch) features cutting-edge 8th-generation processors as well as Nvidia 10-series graphics. (Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch)

A hole in one for 2-in-1s

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5” PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Very good battery life

Powerful

Very expensive

No Surface Pen included

We had nothing but love for the first Surface Book so when we heard that there was going to be a 15-inch Surface Book 2, we could barely contain our excitement. In the end though, the Microsoft Surface Pro 2 didn’t end up being the best 2-in-1 laptop out there. However, it’s still a notable machine, even if it’s held back by a few compromises that were necessary to begin with. This 2-in-1 laptop features cutting-edge 8th-generation processors as well as Nvidia 10-series graphics for gamers and creatives alike. Combine that with its unique convertible solution, and the Surface Book 2 is an ace in our book.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch)

Lenovo Yoga C930 is a strong contender for consumers light on cash. (Image credit: Lenovo)

7. Lenovo Yoga C930

2-in-1 with little to no compromise

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS Glossy Multi-touch | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Strong build quality

Robust feature set

Excellent battery life

Weak graphics performance

Pricey upgrade options

Sleek, thin and with solid specs to boot, the new Lenovo Yoga C930 is definitely worthy of a spot in the best 2 in 1 laptops list. And, that’s without stating the fact that it now offers a 4K display model, so that high-end viewing experience and decent gaming might be had once users have gotten their day-to-day workload out of the way. This 2-in-1 is a strong contender for consumers light on cash, but if you do decide to go for gold, be ready to break the bank.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C930

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch) boasts its long battery life and high-end specs. (Image credit: Microsoft)

8. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

Two inches closer to perfection

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 PixelSense touch display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Crazy long battery life

Massively powerful

No up-firing base speakers

Small trackpad

It’s no secret that we’re fans of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 13-inch, seeing as how we just raved about it earlier in this list. But how about its 15-inch brother? Well, with its long battery life, high-end specs that will power through the demands of a day-to-day workload as well as a lot of entertainment, and of course, its unique design features, we’re apt to feel the same way. This model isn’t for the economical shoppers, however. Still, if you do have the money, its base model with 256GB storage is well worth the cost and is among the best 2 in 1 laptops money can buy.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

HP Envy x360 (2019) offers a premium build and 9 hours of video playback, to start. (Image credit: HP)

9. HP Envy x360 13 (2019)

HP gives its slimline laptop an AMD upgrade

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U – AMD Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 – Radeon Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal FHD IPS (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256 GB – 1TB SSD

Slim and sleek for a 2-in-1

High quality chassis

Improved battery life

CPU performance merely adequate

Graphics performance disappointing

Thanks to its sleek, 13-inch design, this 2-in-1 is leaner that you might have expected, which works in your favor when engaging it in tablet mode. There are other compelling reasons why the HP Envy x360 (2019) is worth considering when you’re on the lookout for the best 2 in 1 laptops. This HP beauty offers a premium build, boasts 9 hours of video playback and delivers a performance that will get you through most of your schoolwork and project, at a very reasonable price.

Read the full review: HP Envy x360 (2019)

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is one of the best Chromebooks to have hit the shelves to date. (Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Chromebook Spin 11

A Chromebook spins up a win

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | Graphics: HD Graphics 500 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11.6" (1,366 x 768) HD IPS | Storage: 32GB Flash

Affordable price

Durable frame

Dim screen

Less-than-stellar battery life

Acer has a knack for designing reasonably priced laptops that are reliable enough for your typical productivity tasks and some viewing pleasures. They’ve proved that once again with their cut-rate contender, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11, declared by many as one of the best Chromebooks to have hit the shelves to date. Some compromises were made, justifiably considering its low price, including that middling battery life. But for budget buyers who are unlikely to tackle processor-intensive work, this one’s for the books.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Gabe Carey, Bill Thomas and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article

Images Credit: TechRadar