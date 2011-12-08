Acer looking to ultrabooks to raise profits

Acer's CEO JT Wang has told Dow Jones that the Taiwanese company is focused on higher end ultrabooks for 2012.

Acer has been battling it out in the laptop market with the likes of HP and Dell, but the market is tough at the moment for the manufacturer.

Wang believes that thinner lighter ultrabooks are key to a turnaround, with the CEO looking for a 10 per cent hike in laptop sales.

Strategy shift

"We will shift our strategy to improving profitability from pursuing market share blindly with cheap and unprofitable products," Wang told Dow Jones.

"Ultrabooks will become our key growth driver next year as customers want a lighter, thinner notebook with longer battery life.

Selling more ultrabooks will also help improve our profit margins as they command higher prices."

Ultrabooks use Intel's chipsets, and are emerging as key competitors to the likes of Apple's hugely popular MacBook Air.

Given Wang's quotes, some may well be questioning if Acer will now look to move away from the lower end of the market, given that it is not providing the profit that the company is seeking.

Via AllthingsD