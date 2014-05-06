Amazon teams up with Twitter to make shopping as easy as a hashtag

See something in your Twitter feed that you want to buy but don't want to leave the comfort of the Twitterverse? Thanks to a freshly inked deal, you won't have to.

Starting immediately, you can add items to your Amazon shopping cart by replying to tweets that have #AmazonCart in the message.

According to the e-tailer's site, you simply link your two accounts to "tell Amazon that #AmazonCart requests coming from your Twitter account should be added to your Amazon.com Shopping Cart."

You also don't have to worry about accidentally purchasing anything either since you're essentially saving items for later, and can always review and remove.

The future of shopping?

If successful, it's possible you could start seeing a very different way to shop online.

A spokesperson from Amazon also told CNET that the system could migrate over to other social networks in the future.

However, there's also the fact that everyone can see what you buy, which may not fly over so well if you'd prefer a little discretion.