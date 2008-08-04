Amazon swallows AbeBooks

While we await the news of a UK launch date for Amazon's highly-publicised Kindle eBook, the latest news for book lovers today is that Amazon has purchased used books specialist AbeBooks.

Amazon has shifted more Kindles than it originally expected over the last nine months, with TechCrunch claiming that the company has shifted some 240,000 to date with an estimated revenue of between $86-96 million dollars.

While we await to hear more on Kindle's UK launch and the rumoured 'Kindle 2.0' hardware that is said to be currently in development, it's clear that Amazon is also not turning its back on the immense market for used books online.

Dead trees live on

Amazon has bought Canadian used books specialists AbeBooks, the superb service beloved of bookworms worldwide, which claims to list over 110 million new, used, rare, and out-of-print books.

"The staff and the team here will remain in place," said Hannes Blum, CEO of AbeBooks, in an interview, following the announcement of the groundbreaking deal.

Blum claims that the Amazon deal will allow AbeBooks to "expand its offerings and introduce new features."

According to Amazon, the new features will "enhance the book buying and selling experience". TechRadar will bring you more details as soon as we hear more on the deal.