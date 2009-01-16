Philips' Cinema 21:9 LCDTV revealed

Philips has gone to extreme lengths to get rid of those unsightly black bars on your TV screen by creating the world's first ultra-widescreen 21:9 TV.

There's not much information on this unique set as Philips has only allowed a select few individuals in Germany see the Cinema 21:9 in action. UK press should get their hands/eyes on it by the end of the month.

Cinematic viewing experience

What we do know is that the TV uses AmbiLight Spectra lighting tech, so expect the set to come equipped with an array of kaleidoscopic colours to project on to your wall.

At www.cinematicviewingexperience.com, Philips explains its new technology as: "The first TV to deliver a genuine Cinematic Viewing Experience to movie lovers in their own home."

Philips continues: "With an aspect ratio of 21:9, the Cinema 21:9 is the world's first cinema-proportioned LCD TV.

"In combination with Philips' Ambilight technology - accurately matching on-screen content to extend the picture beyond the confines of the screen - Cinema 21:9 delivers the most completely immersive home viewing experience possible."

We'll be the judge of that, when we get to see it in the flesh in the coming weeks.