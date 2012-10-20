New iPad 3 refresh tipped again for iPad Mini launch event

Further reports have claimed that Apple will give the full-size iPad model a slight tweak at the iPad mini launch event on Tuesday.

9to5Mac's sources have said that the 9.7-inch device will be fitted with the new Lightning connector and will feature improved innards, backing up previous reports from the Guardian last week.

UK users are, according to the report, likely to benefit from global LTE support on the Everything Everywhere network, as they soon will be on the iPhone 5.

The revamp, which won't be considered an iPad 4 according to the report, could also benefit from an improved processor and better battery life, but 9to5Mac said it does not have specifics.

Main event

The main event, of course, is highly likely to be the iPad mini itself.

It is rumoured to be a 7.8-inch iteration of the tablet, priced to compete with affordable Android tablets like the Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD.

Reportedly on deck are new iMacs and Mac mini computers.

TechRadar will covering the event live, as it happens, on Tuesday 23 October. Tune in from 1PM EST, (6PM UK time) for full coverage.

