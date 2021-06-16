Breath of the Wild 2's full title is being kept a secret to prevent spoilers

Nintendo is holding back on revealing the official full title of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 because it could give away some of what's going to happen in the game.

Nintendo Treehouse's Bill Trinen, confirmed that the game has a title other than 'Breath of the Wild 2' during a recent chat with IGN.

“As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important,” Trinen explained. “Those subtitles... they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen.”

Trinen acknowledged that it's understandable that fans have taken to calling the game Breath of the Wild 2, saying it's “going to be shorthand and it’s natural for people to want to find a shorthand way to frame it.“

However, despite the widespread use of this title in the fan community, internally at Nintendo he said they're “still calling it the sequel to Breath of the Wild.”

Trinen didn't indicate when Nintendo is planning to reveal the full title but it's likely that won't be until closer to the game's release. Though there isn't an exact date for that yet, Nintendo has said it's aiming for 2022.

What's new?

We got our latest look at Breath of the Wild 2 during Nintendo's E3 2021 conference when a new teaser trailer was shown. As you'd expect, given the secrecy around the title, the trailer doesn't give much away in terms of the game's story (though we tried to break it down a bit) but we did get a tantalising look at Hyrule from a higher vantage point and some of Link's new equipment.

If you missed it, you can watch the new trailer for yourself below.:

When it launches in 2022, Breath of the Wild 2 will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, following on from the universally acclaimed Breath of the Wild which launched alongside the original Nintendo Switch.