Here are the best games of 2017 (so far)

Call of Duty WW2

What system(s) can I play it on? PS4, Xbox One and PC

Call of Duty has returned and this time it's gone back to its roots. A more historical approach worked for Battlefield 1 and it's almost done as well here.

After Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare disappointed fans and Activision Call of Duty WW2 needed to do something different. Rather than a revolution, though, we've seen more of a refinement.

Across its campaign, online multiplayer and co-op modes the new Call of Duty offers historical thrills and an enjoyable game play experience. Though it's not the balanced game we hoped for, it's the best the franchise has looked in a while and it'll be particularly strong when the online server issues are ironed out.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

What system(s) can I play it on? PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

November appears to be the month of controversial games. After the issues Call of Duty faced with its servers, the Star Wars world was rocked by a microtransactions scandal. Calling out Battlefront 2 for unfair practices in its loot boxes, fans rebelled, essentially forcing EA to remove them from the game.

It's put something of a dampener on the release of what was one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. So, why is it in this list? Well, under the controversy and unfair practices there's a great Star Wars game here.

With its more varied online modes and single-player campaign, EA DICE created a game that is in some ways a big improvement on the original and has addressed many of the problems fans had with it. It's just a shame it created so many more for itself.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

What system(s) can I play it on? Nintendo 3DS/2DS

The swan song for the Pokemon series on the 3DS platform, it was likely that Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were going to be good titles. Particularly as they were simply building on the already excellent world that had been established in Sun and Moon last year.

In these games which are a cross between sequels and enhancements, players return to Alola to play a new story, catch new Pokemon and even enter new dimensions.

All in all, these games make small but appreciated improvements to Sun and Moon resulting in an adventure that any Pokemon fan is likely to enjoy.