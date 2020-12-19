Awesome accessories to gift folks who can’t be separated from their laptops

Gifts for laptop owners are a dime a dozen. Still, it isn’t that hard to choose a great gift that will please even the most gadget-loaded technophile. You just have to know where to look and what to look for.

When it comes to laptop owners who are joined at the hip with their portables, the perfect present is all about portability and functionality. Sure, you can get them yet another Star Wars mug , a novelty lamp that they might not actually need, or a Funko Pop! vinyl figure that would only clutter their space – just because they’re fun. Or, you can actually get them a gift out of which they can get a lot of use.

Whether it’s a digital nomad traversing the whole world, a content creator, or a multi-tasking monster you’re finding a present for this holiday season, you’ll find something from our selection below. Get ready to be the best gift-giver in the family this year.

(Image credit: Eggtronic)

1. Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank Portable laptop power bank for digital nomads Specifications Great for: Digital nomads and remote workers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Svelte body + Gives you a full charge and a half Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other third-party options

Laptop power banks aren’t always reliable. Either they’re too big and bulky to travel around with, which kind of beats their purpose, or they run into issues charging laptops. The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank proves that laptop power banks don’t have to be massive or erratic.

Thin, fairly lightweight, and smart-looking – not to mention, meets TSA standards for air travel, it can give your laptop a full charge and a half for when you’re between outlets. Best of all, it’s incredibly affordable and is on sale just in time for the holidays. It’s the perfect present under the tree for the digital nomad in your life.

(Image credit: Baseus)

2. Baseus 65W GaN Tech 3-Port wall charger Multi-port USB-C wall charger for multi-device owners Specifications Great for: Multi-device users TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Has a 65W USB-C port Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for larger laptops

Everyone owns multiple devices these days, which means that making sure they’re all charged before the beginning of a work day can be a tedious and annoying task. Laptop owners are especially paying the price, as they might have to carry with them several chargers.

Luckily, multi-port laptop wall chargers are now a thing, with the Baseus 65W GaN Tech 3-Port wall charger being one of the best among them. With two USB-C ports, one of which delivering up to 65W, and a USB port, laptop owners have everything they need to charge up all their devices in one single package slim and small enough to fit their shirt pocket.

(Image credit: Bissell)

3. Bissell AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum Nifty keyboard vacuum for obsessive cleaners Specifications Great for: All laptop users TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Great suction Reasons to avoid - Could be smaller

Even if that laptop lover in your family isn’t OCD, maintaining a clean keyboard is still a good practice to have. It’s those laptop owners who are obsessive cleaners, however, that will simply love a nifty little gadget like the Bissell AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum .

Useful for cleaning crevices and small spaces, this little vacuum that could has the suction power – not to mention, included dusting brush – they need to get dust and debris out of their laptops’ keyboard and crannies. It’s also effective for cleaning the rest of their desk and workspace, as well as small enough to stow away in a drawer within quick reach.

(Image credit: Choetech)

4. Choetech 15 in 1 Docking Station Powerful docking station for multi-monitor users Specifications Great for: Professionals and power users TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A whole lot of ports + Fairly compact Reasons to avoid - Not for the budget-minded

USB-C hubs and laptop docking stations have become a necessity in this day and age, especially for laptop owners who at times require several monitors or devices to see through their workflow. If you’re gifting one such individual this year, take a look at the Choetech 15 in 1 Docking Station .

It packs a whole lot of punch – and a total of 15 ports – in its rather compact, smart-looking chassis. It’ll let users connect up to four monitors, fast charge devices, and even transfer data quickly, all without taking up much space on the desk. This is one cool tech to gift the mac or Windows power users in your family.

(Image credit: Future)

5. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Audiophile-level headset for gamers, music lovers and streaming addicts Specifications Great for: Gamers and media binger Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Pro+ GameDAC deals Steelseries Arctis Pro +... PBTech NZ NZ $479 View Steelseries Arctis Pro +... PBTech NZ NZ $479 View Show More Deals Reasons to buy + Amazing sound + Dedicated DAC Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Gaming headsets aren’t always the best when it comes to consuming media, especially music. That’s what makes the SteelSeries Arctis Pro special. Although it’s specifically designed for gaming, it delivers an audiophile-level sound that makes it just as ideal for watching movies and listening to music.

It might be a bit of a splurge, but it’s worth it especially with extra features like a dedicated DAC and virtual surround sound. It truly is the stuff aural legends are made of and will make your gamer-cum-media-addicted loved one jump for joy come Christmas morning.

(Image credit: Logitech)

6. Logitech MX Master 3 Ultimate productivity mouse for those sick of using their trackpad Specifications Great for: Creative and productivity pros Today's best Logitech MX Master 3 deals Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless... Mighty Ape NZ $175 View Logitech 910-005698 MX Master... mwave AU $139 View Show More Deals Reasons to buy + App-specific customizations Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Using a laptop’s trackpad every day for hours on end can really do some damage to people’s wrists, arms, and shoulders. Trust us; we’ve been there. This holiday season, give your laptop obsessed friend or family member the gift of ergonomics with the Logitech MX Master 3 .

Especially if their workload includes a lot of photo and video editing, coding, or designing, this productivity mouse will not only help with whatever shoulder and wrist pain they’re experiencing. It’ll also help make their workflow more seamless, thanks to its customizable six-button, two-wheel setup, and multi-device, multi-platform support. Oh, and it’s wireless as well, with up to 70 days of battery life on a full charge.

(Image credit: Seagate)

7. Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive Extra storage space for creatives who deal with large files Specifications Great for: Windows users TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Portable Reasons to avoid - Not rugged

Media files like photos and videos, especially high resolution ones, can be storage consuming. And, laptops already generally have limited storage space. It’s why photographers, video editors, and other content creators invest in an additional external hard drive or portable solid state drive , both for additional storage and for backing up important files.

If you’ve got one such person in your life, they might appreciate the Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive . As it is a hard drive, it’s fairly inexpensive next to SSD offerings out there. But, it’s still very reliable and comes with a year of rescue service, in case something goes wrong. Plus, you’re giving them that much-needed extra 4TB of space.

(Image credit: Belmint)

8. Belmint Shiatsu Pillow Massager Neck and head heat massager for laptop users with high-stress levels Specifications Great for: Workaholics TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Has a heat function Reasons to avoid - Not battery operated

We’re all familiar with those aches and pains that come with hunching over the computer for hours at a time. Factor in the occasional stress that typically comes with work, and we need all the help we can get. So, even though it isn’t exactly a laptop accessory, we’re adding the Belmint Shiatsu Pillow Massager to this gift guide.

Incredibly affordable for the many benefits it brings to the table, it comes with four deep-kneading nodes to work out those knots and tight muscles. Best yet, it has heating capabilities to help soothe your aches and pains. This year, forget that soft, cozy blanket. This is all the comfort your workaholic loved one will need.

(Image credit: Renpho)

9. Renpho Eye Massager with Heat Eye massager for the workaholics who put in long hours Specifications Great for: Users who stare at their laptop for hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has heating pads + Has shiatsu and vibrating modes Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

While we’re on the subject of pampering, an eye massager might be what the doctor ordered. Staring at a computer screen all day, every day, after all, can do a lot of damage to the eyes, and under-the-eye patches just won’t cut it.

The Renpho Eye Massager with Heat makes for another perfect gift for the workaholic in your family. Applying the idea of acupoint manipulation, this eye massager uses heat, air pressure and vibration to relieve pressure points, eye strains, and dark circles, as well as encourage blood flow, it’s just the ticket to soothe tired eyes. For an even more immersive pampering experience, it’ll even let you play your favorite tunes from your phone via Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Mosiso)

10. Mosiso Laptop Sleeve Laptop sleeve for those constantly on the go Specifications Great for: Users who bring their laptop everywhere TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has several color and size options + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Fit could be more snug

Finally, laptop users who are always running around, traveling, or working remotely at cafes, might appreciate a brand new laptop bag . Great as a white elephant gift, or a nice cheap present to open pre-Christmas Day, the Mosiso Laptop Sleeve is among the top reviewed on Amazon.

This laptop sleeve is made with three layers of protection – including a spill resistant top surface – as well as a handle and two pockets for such things as laptop accessories, pens, and a notebook. What’s more, it comes in seven sizes and more than 15 different colors, so you’ll find something that suits your giftee best.