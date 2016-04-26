Amazon Prime Music user? You can now stream to Sonos

From today, Amazon Prime Music subscribers can start streaming their music through Sonos speakers.

The service has actually been working with Sonos in a test beta since October, but now it's rolling out in full. Like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Google Play Music users, Prime subscribers will be able to stream content through the Sonos app to the speakers.

They'll also be able to access Amazon's radio service, Prime Stations, as well as its curated Prime Playlists.

All Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Music as part of the $99/£79 package, which also includes video, TV and unlimited one-day delivery.

Other services working on Sonos include SoundCloud, Napster, Tidal and TuneIn. You can see the entire list of compatible services here.