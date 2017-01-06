5 gaming peripherals from CES 2017 that’ll make your computer drool

With CES 2017 kicking off, we’ve already seen everything from a new Nvidia Shield to Dell’s surreal 8K monitor.

Things are just warming up, however, and although the average gamer can’t afford some of the more outrageous inclusions in our rundown of the most insane gaming laptops from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, there’s always room to update the accessories complementing your existing gaming PC.

In this article, we’ll peer into the future at a small selection of keyboards, monitors and other gaming-centric PC peripherals that you can expect in 2017.

Enveloped in this list are the light bar-equipped K95 RGB mechanical keyboard, a 4K HDR monitor with an eye-pleasing 144Hz refresh rate and even a 12K gaming laptop with three screens – because why the Hell not?