Sally Rooney's Conversation with Friends is making the jump from paperback to the TV screen on May 15. Created by the award-winning team behind the lockdown phenomenon Normal People, it's set to be another breakaway success for small screen drama. It stars new-comer Alison Oliver, as well as Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. Here's our guide on how to watch Conversations with Friends online from anywhere.

Watch Conversations with Friends online Premiere date: Sunday, May 15 Director: Leanne Welham, Lenny Abrahamson Cast: Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

In classic Rooney style, Conversations with Friends details a tantalizing but altogether messy snapshot of human disposition when it comes to love and relationships. Frances (Oliver) and Bobbi (Lane) are university students, best friends, and, once upon a time, lovers who end up meeting married couple Melissa (Kirke) and Nick (Alwyn) at one of their spoken word performances.

While Bobbi and Melissa engage in a seemingly harmless flirtation, what spirals behind closed doors is an entangled and intense affair between Frances and Nick.

Confronting the concept of monogamy, chronic illness, and the journey of coming to know one's self in your early-twenties, Conversations with Friends promises another equally as intimate and compelling series that fans of Sally Rooney novels and Normal People alike will relish. Make sure you know how to watch Conversations with Friends online, including a free stream on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Conversations with Friends online for FREE

This new adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel will be 100% free to watch in the UK with all twelve episodes of Conversations with Friends landing on BBC iPlayer at the same time on Sunday, May 15. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Conversations with Friends on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. By using a VPN you can access all the services you rely on from anywhere. Plus, it’ll keep your private information secure online too.

How to watch Conversations with Friends online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Conversations with Friends episodes drop, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Conversations with Friends from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick - especially as an iPlayer VPN - thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to BBC iPlayer and start watching Conversations with Friends as if you were back at home

(Image credit: BBC/Hulu)

Watch Conversations with Friends on Hulu in the US

Developed by both BBC Three and Hulu, all twelve episodes will arrive on the same day as the UK in the US on Sunday, May 15 on Hulu. Hulu plans and prices start from just $6.99 a month with new customers able to benefit from a 30-day Hulu free trial. To get the ultimate value, though, bag the Disney Plus bundle from just $13.99 a month, which gives you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus all in one and provides loads of great film and TV content in addition to live sports. Of course, you can watch Conversations with Friends on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.

Watch Conversations with Friends online in Canada

Amazon Prime Video has picked up the rights to the second instalment of Sally Rooney angst in international markets, with Conversation with Friends arriving on the platform on Monday, May 16. Much like around the world, we expect all twelve episodes to be available on-demand. New and returning customers can benefit from a 30-day free trial. Thereafter an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs AU$6.99 a month of $59 annually.

Watch Conversations with Friends online in Australia