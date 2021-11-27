Remote access Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs for only $0.30 per device

Being able to remotely access and control another computer is becoming more common thanks to the rise of hybrid working and work from home. That's rings true even among small and medium businesses.

RemotePC by iDrive is probably the best known solution out there to achieve that. We managed to haggle an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers and one that is their best ever. $2.98 for the first year for up to 10 computers. The price will jump to $59.50 from the second year onwards.

Being able to access a PC remotely opens a world of opportunities and use cases. You can transfer files and folders, even from mapped drives between computers thousands of miles apart while benefiting from 256-bit AES encryption.

With seamless interoperability between Windows 10, Windows 11, Mac, Android and iOS devices, RemotePC simplifies what used to be a convoluted and insecure process.

As an added bonus, you will get RemotePC Meeting for free, a secure video conferencing feature for free. which is an excellent alternative to Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

A bonus offer from IDrive

The headline price is $3.98, which is just over $0.01 a day, which is incredibly cheap for cloud storage that includes data transfer to and from the service (so-called ingress).

This exclusive offer - which ends on Friday December 3rd at 23:59 - is only valid for the first year. At the end of the first year, you’ll have to fork out $79.50, which is a lot but far less than what others are charging.

You still get all the premium features - that made iDrive our number one Cloud Storage provider - with no strings attached.

That includes multi-device backup, 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced security and privacy, up to 30 file versions for historical restorations and the ability to ship physical hard drives for faster backup or restore of data.