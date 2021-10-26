Black Friday comes early this year with Constant Contact’s best holiday deals

Email marketing is a continuously growing industry. With the right marketing tools, you're on your way to getting the results you want for your business.

Constant Contact is a feature-packed powerful online marketing tools suite that let you grow your brand, have a platform for your digital store, and generate leads via social media. From October 26 to November 4, Constant Contact is taking 40% off of its Email and Email Plus plans for four months on their Black Friday deal.

Get ready to drive sales this holiday season by getting the word out in fantastic emails when you start your email marketing campaign. Now only priced at $12 per month for four months, their Email plan is perfect for small and startup businesses.

The higher tier, Email Plus, at only $27 during this sale, is perfect for organizations targeting better results from more advanced features like automated emails.

Why is this a great deal?

Constant Contact's email marketing suite gives you hundreds of templates and user-friendly editing tools.

The Email plan includes the basic essentials you’ll need for email marketing, like scheduling unlimited email campaigns, ecommerce integration, tracking and reports, the ability to import and manage contact lists, and contact list segmentation.

With the holidays fast approaching, the head start you can get from saving on your marketing tools can generate more sales for you before ending the year, and will help you become 2022-ready.