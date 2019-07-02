The best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been on the market for some time now, and in many ways (not least physical size) it has proven to be a big hit for the South Korean firm.

With a great set of cameras, good battery life, a jaw-dropping screen and a svelte design it really is the complete hardware package. As ever, it also comes with a correspondingly huge price tag, especially if certain memory and RAM combinations are chosen. So what better way to protect your investment than by slapping a decent case on it?

Luckily, as ever with devices as popular as the Galaxy S line, there is a plethora of options currently on the market. We’ve chosen a few that we particularly like, and put them into the handy list below - there are choices for those who value protection, for those who fancy fashion, and a few really solid budget options, so really something for everyone.

Read on for our top picks.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked with newer additions at the top, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Image credit: OtterBox (Image credit: OtterBox)

1. OtterBox Symmetry Series for Galaxy S10

Lots of protection in lots of colors

The veteran case manufacturer OtterBox has a name which has become synonymous with solid design and quality protection - and this offering for the Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of its best yet.

With a variety of color options available, this offers insurance against scrapes, bumps, shocks and falls without adding the considerable heft that such choices usually entail.

It also features a raised lip around the screen area, meaning that the beautiful front panel receives even better defense from impromptu meetings with hardwood flooring. You can grab one of these direct from OtterBox.

Image credit: Samsung (Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy S10 LED Cover

Lights up your mobile life

Bling isn’t just a tangible thing, it is also a state of mind - one which is all-pervasive for some. If you are one of these particular souls, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 LED Cover may just be right up your street.

Though from the front it appears to be ordinary, turning the device around reveals its disco rear. An array of customizable LEDs sits within the cover, forming various shapes and more as you see fit. The ‘starry night’ form in particular makes for a great impression.

Though this isn’t for everyone, it is certainly quite a statement - and will bling your world right up. It’s available direct from Samsung.

Image credit: Mous (Image credit: Mous)

3. Mous Limitless 2.0 for Galaxy S10

Loads of finishes, but not quite limitless

Far from the wackier side of the case market, there is a large subset of options available which combine solid protection along with a quiet style.

Mous is among the most well-known of case-makers to generally fall into this category, and its ‘Limitless’ range is typically a very respectable option.

For the Samsung Galaxy S10, it is no exception. Offering a number of interesting customization options (including the option of a wooden back), a durable rubberized coating and a reasonable price, this should be high on the shopping list of many who are currently looking for a case. It’s available direct from Mous.

Image credit: Spigen / Amazon (Image credit: Image credit: Spigen / Amazon)

4. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S10

Basic protection, decent look

If you just need the basics, Spigen has you covered. The company has made simple Tough Armor cases for a plethora of other phones, and if their success is anything to go by, this will be another highly-rated cover.

While its plastic casing isn’t too flashy, the rear-mounted kickstand is pretty nice. The basic black color is cheap on Amazon here , while flashier colors like graphite and rose gold cost a few dollars more.

Image credit: Tech21 (Image credit: Image credit: Tech21)

5. Tech21 Samsung Galaxy S10 cases: Evo Pure, Check, and Wallet

High-quality see-through protection

Tech21 has released a trio of cases for the Galaxy S10. The Evo Pure is a thin, clear case for minimalists who desire protection but avidly want to show off their phone’s design – this comes in clear, a darker tint shade and shimmer, which looks a lot like the S10’s pearlescent Prism White hue.

The second is Evo Check, a more robust case with a crosshatched pattern available in primary colors. All come with antimicrobial protection for a more hygenic experience, no matter where you pull out your phone.

The third model, Evo Wallet, has space to store two cards with the same signature Tech21 protection. They can all be purchased on Tech21’s website here .

Image credit: Casetify (Image credit: Image credit: Casetify)

6. Casetify Galaxy S10 Impact Case

Eye-catching designs

The Casetify Impact Case comes in at the higher-priced end of our cases roundup, but it claims to protect from drops up to 6.6 feet, and comes in a variety of vivid designs, from the artistic to the understated to the radically stylish. And if you want a pithy slogan about hustling, they’ve got that too!

You can browse Casetify’s Galaxy 10 Impact Case gallery here to pick out the model that’s right for you.