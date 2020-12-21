Xbox Series X stock is live at Target right now – pick it up from stores today

Xbox Series X stock is now live at Target for $499.99, depending on your area. If you've been searching for the console with the hopes of finding one before Christmas, you can pick it up from a store near you today, if you act fast.

Microsoft’s flagship console continues to be in extremely high demand, with Xbox Series X stock flying off virtual shelves as soon as it arrives. Target recently showed PS5 stock available today, but that quickly sold out.

This is a fantastic chance to pick up the Xbox Series X before it vanishes again, then, and pick up can be ready within two hours depending on your area. That means if you wanted the console to arrive before Christmas, you're in luck.

The Xbox Series X promises to be one of the hottest products during the holiday season, which will only make finding stock of the diminutive tower of power all the more challenging.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

It's a super quiet system, capable of loading games far quicker than we've previously been used to, and the system has already received its first Xbox update which adds new dynamic backgrounds and additional features. More games are being optimized for the system too, with FIFA 21 and Destiny 2 receiving next-gen updates in recent weeks.

