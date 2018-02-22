What to watch on Amazon Prime: your guide to the new TV shows and movies

Update: As February comes to a close, a fresh new month of Amazon Prime movies and shows is right around the corner. In March, you can look forward to season two of the Amazon original Sneaky Pete, a ton of 007 films and Power Rangers (2017).

New TV shows on Amazon Prime this week

The Tick, Season 1B: A strange relic from the '90s, The Tick is an experiment in the esoteric. Following a dull-witted superhero and his sidekick, The Tick lovingly mocks the tropes of the myriad superhero films that have taken over the box office in the last few years. If you like Luke Cage but wish it had a few more laughs along the way, The Tick might be your cup of tea. Season 1B is out on February 23.

New movies on Amazon Prime

Logan Lucky: Ever wonder what would happen if Magic Mike, Kylo Ren and James Bond teamed up to rob a bank? Director Steven Soderbergh has given us an answer. Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig team up to plan a bank heist and the results are just as goofy as you'd expect.

Recently added TV Shows on Amazon Prime

Mozart in the Jungle, Season 4: The show about hilarious musical hijinks returns for its fourth season starting on February 16. The series won an Emmy in 2016, so if you haven't seen it yet, now is as good a time as any.

Absentia, Season 1: Amazon's latest original stars Stana Katic and Patrick Heusinger in a super dark thriller that follows Emily (played by Katic) as she puts together the pieces of the last six years of her life. Why can't she remember anything? She's been in captivity for the last six years. Also, if they told you up front that wouldn't be much of a thriller, now would it?

Also try...

Brittania, Season 1: If you just can't wait for Game of Thrones' last and final season, Brittania should fill that epic fantasy-sized hole in your heart.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Season 1 Electric Dreams isn’t new this week but it’s not what all that old either (it came out back in January).

Electric Dreams is a hodge-podge of sci-fi themes all mashed together that have a distinctly Twilight Zone feel to them. Some episodes definitely trump others, but if you’re looking for a sci-fi series to enjoy now that you’ve binged all of Black Mirror season four, Electric Dreams is well worth your time.

Recently added movies on Amazon Prime

Star Trek: The Star Trek trilogy beams in and out of Amazon Prime all the time. The good news is that, starting this month, the original makes its way back to small screens. If you're looking for an action-packed date night film with a sci-fi spin, don't miss this modern classic from director and producer J.J. Abrams.

50/50: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen is a combination that shouldn't work as well as it does. In 50/50, the pair star in a film about the heart-break, horror and, eventually, acceptance of getting a terminal illness. The result is funny and sad in equal measure, and far more than the sum of its parts.

Remember Me If you can hold out for just a few more days, you should have two great new films on Amazon. The first is Remember Me, which comes to streaming service on January 30. Following two cousins who look are roped into looking after their grandma after their grandfather passes away, Remember Me deals with the trials and tribulations of providing support for the elderly. Potentially heartfelt and endearing, Remember Me looks like a seriously touching family film.

Also try…

xXx The Return of Xander Cage If a film about two thirty-year-old dudes helping their grandma navigate her twilight years isn’t your idea of a good time, you’ll be pleased to know that xXx The Return of Xander Cage will be making an appearance on Amazon starting on January 31. The film, which stars Vin Diesel as the titular xXx, is about as over-the-top as comes but if you like your action flicks with fast cars, explosions and gravity defying (read: definitely impossible) action sequences, this is the movie for you.

