Walmart Early Access sale brings some great Black Friday savings to laptops

Not only are there some amazing savings to be had on laptops, but TVs, video games, cell phones and smart home gadgets have all seen some hefty price cuts as well.

We've scoured Walmart's website to find some of the very best Early Access sale deals, with a particular focus on laptops.

HP 14 Slim AMD Ryzen 3 laptop $380 $269 at Walmart

This slim and portable HP laptop is powered by AMD hardware, so you have an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor and AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics, making this a decent budget laptop for day-to-day tasks.View Deal

Asus ViveBook 15.6-inch laptop $399 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked $100 off this slimline laptop. It's not the most powerful machine, with an AMD R3 CPU and just 4GB of RAM, but if you keep your expectations in check, you'll find this a decent little laptop for light browsing and day to day tasks.

View Deal

Omen by HP 15-inch gaming laptop $1,399 $1,099 at Walmart

Not only has Walmart cut the price of this excellent gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM, but it's also included a headset and mouse as well - worth $100.View Deal

HP 15 Graphite Mist 15.6-inch laptop $559.99 $499 at Walmart

Get a decent $100 price cut off the HP 15 Graphite Mist laptop from Walmart. It has a touchscreen display, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 1TB storage. RAM is a little on the low side at 4GB, but it also has 16GB of Intel Optane memory to make this a speedy little laptop indeed.View Deal

HP 15 Pale Gold 15.6-inch laptop $599.99 $429 at Walmart

This is another great Walmart laptop deal in time for Black Friday, with the retailer knocking a hefty amount off this powerful laptop with 8Gb RAM, Intel Core i5 processor and a speedy 256GB SSD. It also has a long battery life of up to 12 hours.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch laptop $549.99 $399 at Walmart

This impressively light and thin Walmart laptop comes with some great specs, including an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, all with $150 discount as well! Why wait for Black Friday when these kind of deals are flying around?View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6-inch laptop $749.99 $599 at Walmart

Get $150 off this great budget gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a laptop that's ideal for playing indie games, and it can even play modern blockbuster games, with a bit of tweaking.View Deal

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE $269 $159 at Walmart

Save over $100 with this great Early Access deal from Walmart. It's thin, light and has a military-grade rugged design which means it can be taken out and about without you having to worry about it breaking or getting damaged.View Deal