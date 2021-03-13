This weekend's best PS5 deals: save $10 on DualSense controller and record low game prices

This weekend we're seeing plenty of PS5 deals for those lucky few who have managed to get their hands on a console so far. From cheap official controllers to big savings on some of the biggest games to hit the system, there's something for everyone here - perfect if you're looking to pad out your collection and save some cash at the same time.

Our top PS5 deal this weekend sits on the DualSense controller itself. It's incredibly rare to find discounts on this premium gamepad, even though stock levels have been steady since launch. However, you can save $10 on the regular $69.99 MSRP at Woot right now, leaving us with an excellent $59.99 sales price.

If you need something to play on that new controller, we're seeing a record low price holding firm on Watchdogs Legion this weekend (now $24.99, was $59.99) and though the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla price has jumped back up to $34.99 you're still getting a great deal over the $59.99 MSRP there as well.

There's plenty more PS5 deals where they came from, though, and you'll find all our top picks for a weekend of gaming just below.

This weekend's best PS5 deals

Sony DualSense PS5 controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Woot

Save $10 on the PS5 DualSense controller in this excellent discount at Woot. These gamepads haven't seen many sales, and this is one of the biggest drops we've seen on that price tag, so if you need a Player 2 you'll want to move quickly.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap headset that plays ball with PS5, the Razer Kraken is an excellent budget release. You're saving an extra $10 over the usual (and already cheap) $49.99 MSRP, and if you dabble in PC gaming you can also make the most of that 7.1 surround sounds as well.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

While we were seeing the latest Assassin's Creed available for $29.99 last weekend, if you missed out on that flash sale you'll still be able to find it at $34.99 right now.

Watch Dogs Legion: $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion, however, has held onto its record low $24.99 sales price for a week now, whereas we were previously seeing it available for $29.99. That does mean that we don't know how much longer this discount can last though.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

While still a classic Ubisoft release, Immortals Fenyx Rising does manage to leave behind some of the open world grind we're all a little weary of now, and you'll find it for an excellent $29.99 record low price this weekend.

Hitman 3: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Hitman 3 is still fairly new to the market, but you can already save $10 on the latest and final canon instalment in the trilogy of hilarious stealth strategy games. That's the lowest price we've seen yet on the February release.

We're rounding up all the best Pulse 3D headset prices if you're looking for some official audio, however we're also showing you how to find more DualSense controller deals as well. For more cheap gaming headsets, check out our guide to the best discounts on budget models around.