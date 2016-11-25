These £130 Sonos Play:1 speakers are worthy of your Black Friday consideration

Sonos has established itself as the market leader in streaming speakers for the home, charging premium prices for excellent products, and that makes its wares attractive propositions on big sales days.

This Black Friday, the Sonos Play:1 has been reduced down to a much more attractive £139, and that’s definitely worth consideration.

This is no cheap Bluetooth speaker, it uses your WiFi to stream music around your house and will play beautifully with other Sonos speakers.

It’s not the biggest speaker, but the sound is good - especially if you are using this as an add-on to your other bigger Sonos speakers.

We praised how easy the Play:1 was to set up in our review and were impressed with the quality of the build and sound.

Definitely worth a look.

