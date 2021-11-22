The Black Friday Amazon Echo deals are just getting better and better

If you've been after a Black Friday Amazon Echo deal we hope you held out until now, as a number of Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show smart devices are now getting bigger discounts than previously in both the US and UK.
While Amazon's Echo range have already been seeing price cuts in the run-up to Black Friday, the savings are getting better as we get closer to the day itself.
In the US, the Echo Dot (3rd gen) is now half-price at just $19.99, while the Echo Show 5 has had its sale price cut by a further $10 to a new record-low of just $44.99.
In the UK, the All-New Echo Show 5 is half-price at £39.99, and the Echo Dot (3rd gen) is also half-price at just £18.99. The 4th-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition is now just £33.99, a saving of £26, while the standard Amazon Echo is just £54.99 after a £15 discount, on top of the £20 price cut we saw earlier this month.
That said, some briefly-discounted models have already reverted to their usual RRPs, so we'd recommend jumping on these sales now before you miss your chance – and have to wait until Prime Day 2022 for a similar offer.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Echo deals in your region.
Today's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals (US)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker:
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Amazon's Black Friday deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot. It's an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker, and on par with last year's excellent Black Friday price.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen):
$84.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) was already a good affordable option for those that want the benefits of seeing Alexa as well as hearing what she has to say, and this Black Friday deal has made it an even better pick. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Amazon Echo device, and it just keeps dropping.
Today's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals (UK)
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids:
£59.99 £33.99 at Amazon
Save £26 - This is a child-friendly smart speaker meaning it's easy to use, only allows access to age-appropriate audiobooks and music, and comes in a cute animal design. This is the best price we've ever seen this speaker at, however, we might see it go lower as we hit the proper Black Friday deals.
Amazon Echo (4th gen):
£89.99 £54.99 at Amazon
Save £35 - The Amazon Echo doesn't have the best sound performance, but this smart speaker is one of the best that Amazon has to offer thanks to its AZ1 processor and its cool design.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen):
£74.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £35 - The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) was already a good affordable option for those that want the benefits of seeing Alexa as well as hearing what she has to say, and this deal has made it an even better choice.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker:
£39.99 £18.99 at Amazon
Save £21 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot. That's an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker and on par with last year's best Black Friday price.
Which device you're after will depend on your particular smart-home needs. All of these devices work with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and control your smart home devices. You can use your voice to ask Alexa about the weather, traffic, news, and more, all completely hands-free.
They can also play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify and connects with other Echo devices to play music in every room.
However, only the Echo Show models come with a screen, enabling you to see information prompts from Alexa, hold video calls, or watch streaming apps like Prime Video.
For screen-less models, the Echo Dot is Amazon's cheapest and smallest smart speaker, but it lacks the improved audio capability of the regular Echo model.
More Amazon Echo Dot deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Echo Dot below.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, Fire TV Stick and more in the Black Friday sale
- AirPods Pro: on sale for $189.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Asda: offers on Lego, Nintendo Switch and vacuums - plus in-store exclusives
- Argos: lowest-ever prices for the LG C1 OLED TV and stocking fillers from £6
- AO: OLED TVs from £799, up to £150 off Shark vacuums and appliance discounts
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: save 35% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- eBay: get 20% off select clothing, electronics and homewares sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- EE: get a free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: up to 50% off mattresses in the biggest-ever sale for Black Friday
- Go Outdoors: 20% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- John Lewis: low prices on top electricals such as TVs, laptops and more with extended warranties
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nike: thousands of trainers, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies reduced by up to 40%
- Ninja: £70 off Ninja food processors and air fryers in the Black Friday sale
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £279
- Shark vacuums: up to £180 off cordless vacs in the Black Friday sale
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Sky: Superfast broadband packages from £25, 50% off iPhone and Samsung plans
- Smyths Toys: early deals on Lego, Nerf and more
- Studio: up to 40% off electricals, Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs from only £159
- Very: great discounts on Apple products, including AirPods and MacBook Pro
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting