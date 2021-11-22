The Black Friday Amazon Echo deals are just getting better and better

If you've been after a Black Friday Amazon Echo deal we hope you held out until now, as a number of Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show smart devices are now getting bigger discounts than previously in both the US and UK.

While Amazon's Echo range have already been seeing price cuts in the run-up to Black Friday, the savings are getting better as we get closer to the day itself.

In the US, the Echo Dot (3rd gen) is now half-price at just $19.99, while the Echo Show 5 has had its sale price cut by a further $10 to a new record-low of just $44.99.

In the UK, the All-New Echo Show 5 is half-price at £39.99, and the Echo Dot (3rd gen) is also half-price at just £18.99. The 4th-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition is now just £33.99, a saving of £26, while the standard Amazon Echo is just £54.99 after a £15 discount, on top of the £20 price cut we saw earlier this month.

That said, some briefly-discounted models have already reverted to their usual RRPs, so we'd recommend jumping on these sales now before you miss your chance – and have to wait until Prime Day 2022 for a similar offer.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Echo deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals (US)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's Black Friday deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot. It's an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker, and on par with last year's excellent Black Friday price.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) was already a good affordable option for those that want the benefits of seeing Alexa as well as hearing what she has to say, and this Black Friday deal has made it an even better pick. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Amazon Echo device, and it just keeps dropping.

Today's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals (UK)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: £59.99 Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: £59.99 £33.99 at Amazon

Save £26 - This is a child-friendly smart speaker meaning it's easy to use, only allows access to age-appropriate audiobooks and music, and comes in a cute animal design. This is the best price we've ever seen this speaker at, however, we might see it go lower as we hit the proper Black Friday deals.

Amazon Echo (4th gen): £89.99 Amazon Echo (4th gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The Amazon Echo doesn't have the best sound performance, but this smart speaker is one of the best that Amazon has to offer thanks to its AZ1 processor and its cool design.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): £74.99 All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): £74.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) was already a good affordable option for those that want the benefits of seeing Alexa as well as hearing what she has to say, and this deal has made it an even better choice.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: £39.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot. That's an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker and on par with last year's best Black Friday price.

Which device you're after will depend on your particular smart-home needs. All of these devices work with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and control your smart home devices. You can use your voice to ask Alexa about the weather, traffic, news, and more, all completely hands-free.

They can also play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify and connects with other Echo devices to play music in every room.

However, only the Echo Show models come with a screen, enabling you to see information prompts from Alexa, hold video calls, or watch streaming apps like Prime Video.

For screen-less models, the Echo Dot is Amazon's cheapest and smallest smart speaker, but it lacks the improved audio capability of the regular Echo model.

