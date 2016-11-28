The best Cyber Monday home and kitchen tech deals

We’ve come to see Cyber Monday as being all about great deals on technology, but there are also a number of great offers on home and kitchen equipment.

That’s right, retailers such as John Lewis, Argos, Currys, Tesco and Amazon, will all be offering some fantastic savings on vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and white goods, along with all kinds of home appliances, from blenders to shavers and home security tech.

It might not be as sexy as a new 4K TV , but these are the items that you’re going to be using day in, day out over the coming years, and investing in the right equipment now will make your daily life that much easier.

So read on if you’re looking to bag yourself a great home or kitchen deal this Cyber Monday.

The best Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

Dyson

Dyson DC75: John Lewis is price-matching on Dyson vacuums, including the Dyson DC75 with a massive saving of £150. Get it here for only £279.00

Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is reduced to just £169.99 at John Lewis, a saving of £110.

Dyson Dyson Big Ball Animal Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is reduced to just £249.99 at John Lewis.

Dyson's small ball multi floor vacuum is available from John Lewis for £249.00

Dyson DC34 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: save £80 on this super-handy handheld at Tesco Direct, down from £169.00 to £89.00.

Dyson DC40 Animal bagless vacuum cleaner is now just £199.99 at Argos.

Dyson V6 Flexi Cordless vacuum cleaner can be had for £189.99 at Argos.

Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner is ready to be vacuumed up for £229.99 at Argos.

Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan Heater is super-stylish and is down to £249 in white/silver - that's £150 off at Argos.

Dyson V6 Absolute cordless vacuum has a saving of £170 and get it for £279 at Currys.

Dyson DC41 ERP Animal Purple Upright Vacuum Cleaner: reduced from £449.00 to £269.00, at Tesco Direct, that's a saving of £180.00.

Vacuums and cleaning

iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaner: fancy putting your feet up and letting a robot take care of the hoovering? John Lewis has reduced the iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaner to £349.99, saving a whopping £250.

Bosch BGL8PETGB Power Animal Cyclinder Vacuum Cleaner: available in red from John Lewis for just £79.99, a saving of £217.

Vax U85-AS-CE Air Stretch Complete Vacuum Cleaner: in green, half price at John Lewis, now just £99.99.

Miele Compact C2 Cat & Dog Powerline Vacuum Cleaner: having pet hair problems? Hoover up all that fur with the Miele Compact C2 Cat & Dog Powerline Vacuum Cleaner, with £100 off at John Lewis it's now just £149.95.

Vax U84-AL-Pme Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Vacuum: on this lightweight vacuum at Argos, down from £219.99 to £129.99.

ElectriQ eIQ-RoboVac Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: this robo-vacuum works on both carpets and hard floors, and you can get it for just £49.99 at Tesco Direct, saving £19.99 on the regular price of £49.99.

Bosch BGL3B110GB All Floor Cylinder Vacuum: save £60 at Tesco Direct, down from £99.99 to £39.99.

Shark Lift-Away 2 in 1 Steam Pocket Mop S3901: save £70 on this Shark steam mop at Argos – it's down from £149.99 to £79.99.

Gtech AR02 AirRam Upright Vacuum Cleaner: get 25% off this Gtech vacuum at Argos – it's down from £199.99 to £149.99.

Bosch Athlet Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 56% off, was £239.99, now £105.99 at Amazon.

Bosch Athlet Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 57% off, was £289.99, now £124.99 at Amazon.

Vax handheld vacuum cleaner: Tired of lugging the hoover up the stairs or untangling the cable for just a quick clean up? Then grab this super cheap vacuum cleaner for just £24.50.

Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner: save £95.99 on this carpet cleaner at Tesco Direct, where it's down from £284.99 to £189.

Vax U90-MA-Re Air Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Get 50% off this Vax vacuum at Argos - it's down from £179.99 to £89.99

Kitchen utensils and appliances

Sage by Heston Blumenthal BJE200SIL Nutri Juicer Compact: reduced from £129.95 to £69.95 at John Lewis.

Bosch MUMXL10TGB Stand Mixer: save a massive £300 on this silver food mixer at John Lewis, where's it's down from £499.99 to just £199.99.

Nutri Ninja Blender with Auto IQ: Nutri Ninjas were a big seller on Black Friday last year, and this year John Lewis is price-matching the Nutri Ninja Blender with Auto IQ for £69.99, a saving of £50.

KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Ice Blue: John Lewis has reduced this mixer by £150 – it's now just £299.95.

Bosch MMB64G3MGB Blender: John Lewis has reduced the price of this stylish black and stainless steel blender by a whopping £80 – it's now just £39.95.

Morphy Richards 501016 Soup & Smoothie Maker: less than half price at Argos, where it's down from £99.99 to £44.99.

Crock-Pot SCV400RD-060 3.5L Slow Cooker: looking for a slow cooker this Cyber Monday? This one's better than half price at Argos – it's closer to two-thirds off at £22.49, down from £59.99.

Philips HD9220 Viva Air fryer: this healthy-cooking air fryer is less than half price at Argos, down from £149.99 to £69.99.

Nutri Ninja BL450UKSG Blender: this Nutri Ninja is half price at Argos, down to £44.99 from £89.99.

Le Creuset: Up to 45% off at Amazon.

Popcorn maker: was £25, now £15 at Debenhams.

Breville 3-in-1 hand blender: was £50, now £25 at Debenhams.

NutriBullet: a favourite from last year's Black Friday sale, get the NutriBullet Deluxe 600 Series blender for £69.99 from Argos.

Tefal Health Fryer: fancy fried food without the fat? This healthy fryer is exclusive to Tesco, and right now there's £100 off at Tesco Direct, bringing the price down from £149 to just £49.

NutriBullet Rx: Get the most technically advanced NutriBullet to date with £30 knocked off it's price tag, now available for £169.99 at Argos

Microwaves and ovens

Zanussi ZCV66000WA Electric Cooker: get £180 off at John Lewis, where it's down from £449 to just £269.

Zanussi ZOB35302XE Built-In Single Electric Multifunction Oven: save 40% at John Lewis, where it's down to £229.

Panasonic NN-DF386BBP Freestanding 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven with Grill: this versatile microwave is now £149 at John Lewis, that's a saving of £100.

Zanussi ZEL6640FBA 60cm Electric Induction Hob: save £80 at John Lewis, where it's now £249.

Bosch HBA63B150B Built-In Single Oven, Stainless Steel: now £399 at John Lewis, a saving of £120.

Samsung MC28H5013AS Freestanding Microwave Oven: this stylish silver microwave is virtually half price at John Lewis, at £132, a saving of £130.

Panasonic NN-CD575M Combination Microwave, Silver: there's £50 off this combo microwave at John Lewis, where it's now £199.

Beko JDC673X Electric Cooker: this stainless steel is now £349 at John Lewis, a saving of £80.

De'Longhi P80T5A Standard Microwave: this stainless steel microwave is half price at Argos, down from £109.99 to £54.99.

Rangemaster Arleston Gas Cooker: this stylish stainless steel free-standing cooker is reduced by £200 at Argos, down from £699.99 to £499.99. PLUS get an extra 10% off any large kitchen appliance at Argos with the code WHITE10.

De'Longhi P80T5A Standard microwave: is super-smart in stainless steel is half price at £54.99 from Argos.

Samsung 23 Litre Grill Microwave: get this versatile grill microwave for £79 at Tesco Direct, down from £159 – that's a saving of £80.

Coffee machines

De'Longhi ECAM45.760 Eletta Flat White Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: there's £300 of this one at John Lewis, bringing it down to £599.95, plus you can claim a free pack of six thermal glasses, a free coffee taster pack, and a free machine service, all for £599.95.

Nespresso EN750.MB Lattissima Pro by De’Longhi: save £100 on this sleek silver Nespresso machine, down to £299.95, plus claim a £75 Nespresso Club Reward.

Jura F85 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine: there's £300 off this seriously advanced bean-to-cup machine at John Lewis – it's now £699.95.

De'Longhi ESAM3000.B Magnifica Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine: now £50 off at John Lewis, down to £279.95.

De’Longhi ESAM6900.M PrimaDonna Exclusive Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine: there's a massive £1,500 of this high-end coffee-maker at John Lewis, bringing it down to £999.95.

Nespresso EN520 Lattissima + Coffee Machine by De'Longhi: now just £139.95 at John Lewis, saving £80, plus claim a £75 Nespresso Club Reward.

Nespresso U Coffee Machine with Aeroccino by KRUPS, Cream: £40 off at John Lewis where it's now £119.95, plus claim a £75 Nespresso Club Reward.

A Modo Mio Fantasia LM7000: make yours a latte with £50 off the Lavazza A Modo Mio Fantasia LM7000 Cappuccino Latte Coffee Machine – now reduced to £109.95 at John Lewis. The saving applies to the cream and black models.

Lavazza milk frother: For the perfect cappuccino, get the Lavazza milk frother in black for £29.95 at John Lewis - that's half price!

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Oblo Manual Coffee Machine: half price at Argos, down from £89.99 to £44.99.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio Coffee Machine: save £56 at Argos, where it's down from £119.99 to £63.99.

Tassimo T55 Charmy BRITA Filter Multi Drinks Machine: less than half price at Argos, down from £139.99 to £59.99.

Tassimo by Bosch T45 Joy Coffee Maker: save £55 on this coffee maker, available in black or white. It's down from £119.99 to £64.99.

Russell Hobbs 20770 Purity Coffee Maker: this filter coffee maker includes a water filter for optimum flavour, and right now it's better than half price at Tesco Direct, reduced from £79.99 to £38.99.

Dualit 84705 Xpress 3 in 1 15 Bar Coffee Machine: this compact and versatile coffee machine takes NX capsules, ESE pods and ground coffee, and it's well under half price at Tesco Direct, down from £99.99 to £39.99.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo: Tesco has smashed £40 off the price of this coffee machine. Treat yourself, for just £39.

Ninja CF060UK Coffee Machine: Not just a coffee machine - a whole coffee bar for your kitchen. Get this smart, sleek coffee maker for £99.99 at Argos.

Bosch TAS4502GB Tassimo Joy 2 Hot Drinks and Coffee Machine: Get cafe-quality tea, coffee, hot chocolate and other drinks whenever you like with this machine, reduced to £59.99. That's a saving of £80 if you grab it from Argos.

Delonghi ESAM2800: Pick up the fully automatic 1450W bean to cup machine for just £199.99 from eBay.

Bosch T40 Tassimo Fidelia: Get this coffee machine at Tesco Direct for just £39.

Fridges and freezers

Siemens KG39NAI32 Freestanding Fridge Freezer: save a third at John Lewis, where it's reduced by £250 to £499.

Samsung RSG5UURS American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, Silver: now £500 off at John Lewis, at £999.

Samsung RB29FWRNDSS Fridge Freezer, Brushed Steel: John Lewis is price-matching this brushed steel fridge freezer at £369.

John Lewis JLFFS2020 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating: now £439 at John Lewis, a saving of 20%.

Hotpoint Day 1 XAG95 T1I GH Fridge Freezer: save £110 on this graphite fridge freezer at Argos – down from £459.99 to £349.99 at Argos.

LG GSB760PZXZ American Side By Side Fridge Freezer: save £200 on this great big silver fridge freezer at Tesco Direct, where it's down from £949.99 to £749.97.PLUS get an extra 10% off any large kitchen appliance at Argos with the code WHITE10.

Kenwood fridge freezers: Save 10% off the marked price, including sale prices, at Currys until Cyber Monday .

Hisense RQ560N4WC1: In the market for a new fridge freezer? This American Fridge Freezer is down to £529.99 – that's a saving of £270 on the regular price at Argos. PLUS get an extra 10% off any large kitchen appliance at Argos with the code WHITE10.

Hoover HZ54WE 55cm Under Counter Freezer: reduced from £219 to £157 at Tesco Direct, a saving of £62.

Hotpoint HTF200WP Tall Fridge Freezer: this white fridge freezer is getting on for half price at Argos – it's down from £479.99 to £249.99, a saving of £230.

Washing machines

Samsung WF80F5E5U4X ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine: John Lewis is price-matching this machine with £100 off, plus claim an extra 3 years guaranteee. Now just £369.

Bosch WAQ283S1GB Freestanding Washing Machine: save £120 at John Lewis, now £329.

LG FH4U2VFN3 Freestanding Washing Machine: now £399 at John Lewis, saving £150.

Beko WM7023W Slim Depth Freestanding Washing Machine: get it for £199.99 at John Lewis, a saving of £70.

Bush WMNSX714W Washing Machine: this 7KG, 1400 spin machine in white is reduced by £80 in Argos, down from £229.99 to just £149.99.

Samsung Ecobubble washer: Save £200 on Samsung's washing machines and get the 8KG machine for £349 at Currys.

Samsung WF80F5E0W2W: Clean your clothes the smart way with this 8KG 1200 Spin Washing Machine - now down to £329.99 at Argos. PLUS get an extra 10% off any large kitchen appliance at Argos with the code WHITE10.

Personal care appliances

BaByliss 8875U True Smooth IPL Radiance 200 Hair Remover: there's a massive saving on this hair remover over the Black Friday weekend – it's down from £450 to just £133, a price cut of £217.

Babyliss Dual Blade Lithium Trimmer: this beard trimmer is better than half price at John Lewis, down from £55.95 to £25.95.

Philips S5320/06 Series 5000 Electric Shaver: John Lewis had reduced the price of this shaver by a massive £100 for Cyber Monday – it's now just £69.95.

Philips S9031/26 S9000 Shaver: half price at John Lewis, at £149.95.

Withings Body Cardio WS-60 Smart Wi-Fi Scale: monitor your weight, heart rate and more the smart way with these Wi-Fi-connected scales, saving £30 at £119.95.

Philips BRE650/00 Satinelle Prestige Wet and Dry Epilator, White/Pink: half price at John Lewis, now just £99.95.

Philips AquaTouch Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver: was £160, now £48.99 at Amazon.

Scholl Velvet Smooth Diamond Pedi Electric Hard Skin Remover: was £39.99, now £14.99 at Amazon.

Oral-B Pro 3000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush: was £90, now £29.99 at Amazon.

Silk Epil 9-961e Skin Spa Women's Wet and Dry Cordless Epilator: was £179.99, now £69.99 at Amazon.

Scholl Velvet Smooth Wet & Dry Pedi Rechargeable Electric Hard Skin Remover: was £59.99, now £27.5 9 at Amazon.

Oral-B Smart Series 4000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush: was £119.99, now £39.99 at John Lewis.

Oral-B Pro 650: black electric toothbrush and 'Pro-Expert' toothpaste 75ml - was £50, now 50% off for a £25 bargain at Debenhams.

Sealy Duvet and Mattress Topper: Up to 50% off the range at John Lewis.

Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam Generator Iron: was £172.58, now £124.99 at Amazon.

Tefal GV6720 Steam Gen: this steam iron is better than half price at Tesco Direct, down from £129 to £59 .

Philips GC2988 Powerlife Plus Steam Iron: half price at Argos, down from £59.99 to £59.99.

Dishwashers

Bosch SMS88TW02G Freestanding Dishwasher: save £200 at John Lewis and get this dishwasher for £599.99.

Siemens SN26M880GB Freestanding Dishwasher: get this stainless steel dishwasher at John Lewis for £449.00, saving £100, plus claim an extra three years guarantee.

Beko DFN28J20X Dishwasher: this free-standing stainless steel dishwasher is reduced by £100 at John Lewis – get it for £249.00.

Zanussi ZDF26001WA free-standing dishwasher: this free-standing white dishwasher is down from £349.99 to £229.99 at Tesco Direct, a saving of £120.00.

Other home tech

Panasonic Smart Home Hub: this hub connects all of your Panasonic Smart devices so you can control them from your smartphone – and it's down from £99.95 to £59.95 at John Lewis.

Sonos PLAY:1 Smart Speaker: reduced by £30 to £139.00 at John Lewis.

Amazon Echo Smart Speaker: if you're looking for a smart home speaker, the Amazon Echo Smart Speaker with Voice Recognition & Control is £30 off at John Lewis, at £119.95.

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Device: the smaller version of the Echo, the Echo Dot, is also reduced at John Lewis, by £10. Get it now for £39.95.

Canary All-In-One Security System: keep an eye on your home with this Canary security system, reduced by £30 to £109.95 at John Lewis.

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: down from £159 to £114 at John Lewis, saving £45.

Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan Heater: keep warm in winter and cool in summer with this versatile fan from Dyson, in white/silver or black/nickel finishes. It's just £249 at Argos, saving £150 on the regular price of £399.99.

Bosch IXO V Cordless Screwdriver: half price at Argos, down from £39.99 to £19.99.