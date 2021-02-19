The Beats Studio 3 headphones hit lowest sale price ever in massive $150 discount

If you're looking to save on a new pair of noise canceling headphones, then you're in luck with this incredible deal at Verizon. For a limited time, you can get the Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for just $199.99 (was $349.99). That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones.

Beats Studio 3 headphones deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Verizon

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones in White on sale for $199.99 at Verizon. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in your color choice of gray or desert sand.

The Beats Studio 3 headphones deliver a premium sound experience by providing pure adaptive noise cancelation that actively blocks external noise. The wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which results in improved connectivity and longer battery life. The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone. The cushioned headphones are available in two different color choices and provide up to 40 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio 3 and a fantastic deal for a pair of high-quality noise canceling headphones. This is a limited-time offer from Verizon, so we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.

