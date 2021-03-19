Deal alert: the Beats Studio 3 headphones hit lowest sale price ever

Verizon's latest sale includes a fantastic deal on the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones. For a limited time, you can get the Beats Studio 3 on sale for $199.99 (was $349.99). That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Verizon

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Verizon. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and provide up to 22 hours of battery life. This deal applies to the white color. Ends 3/31

The Beats Studio 3 headphones deliver a premium sound experience by providing pure adaptive noise cancelation that actively blocks external noise. The wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which results in improved connectivity and longer battery life. The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone. The cushioned headphones are available in two different color choices and provide up to 40 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio 3 and a fantastic deal for a pair of high-quality noise canceling headphones. This limited-time offer ends on March 31, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

