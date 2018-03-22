Best 55-inch 4K TVs 2018: the best medium-sized screens for any budget

It's time to crown the best TV of 2018. New models are finally starting to make it to the shop floor, offering better image quality than 2017's top performers.

If your old TV is starting to show its age, it might be the perfect time to go out and buy one of the best 55-inch 4K TVs.

The best part of the popularity that the best 55-inch TVs enjoy is that no matter what kind of TV you need, no matter which type of HDR tech or Smart TV software you require, you'll be able to find something to fit your needs. Every TV manufacturer from across the globe is focused on packing all of the latest and greatest display technologies into the best 55-inch 4K TVs – From OLED to LCD, LED or even Samsung's own QLED technology.

Now, without any further ado, if you’re thinking about buying one of the best 55-inch 4K TVs, our recommendations in this list are a great place to start, as every TV on this list has been rigorously tested and has earned our seal of approval.

1. The best 55-inch TV of 2017: LG OLED55C7

Stunning pictures at an affordable price puts OLED back on top

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS 3.5 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,225 x 714 x 48.9 mm

Stunning contrast-rich pictures

Gorgeous ultra-thin design

Excellent operating system

Lacks brightness vs LCD

There is a clear winner in the 55-inch 4K TV game, and it’s the LG OLED C7 – available in a 55-inch version as well as a 65-inch. By offering significantly better brightness and light control over last year’s C6, it gains this spot by becoming a high dynamic range performer that doesn't sacrifice OLED’s class-leading standard dynamic range capabilities. These new lovely display capabilities are delivered with a price tag that finally makes OLED a financially viable alternative to high-end LCD TVs cementing it as one of 2017’s best 55-inch TVs.

While there are other OLEDs worth considering in 2017 (see: Sony's A1E OLED or LG's B7 and W7), when you think about just how well LG’s OLED C7 performs, particularly at this price point, there’s just no TV this year that can really beat it out.

2. The best mid-range 55-inch TV: Sony XBR-55X900F

Sleek, capable and almost what we'd consider affordable

Screen size: 55-inches | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Direct-lit LCD with local dimming | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1228 x 706 x 69mm

Excellent motion handling

Great contrast

Android TV can be slow or fiddly

This was the first 2018-series high-end TV we reviewed. We were immeditely impressed.

The Sony XBR-55X900F is an LCD TV but in most conditions you get OLED-like black performance thanks to excellent local dimming with minimal halo'ing.

This year Sony has improved brightness and motion handling. It makes the most of HDR and retains more detail when there's motion on-screen.

The Sony XBR-55X900F is also significantly less expensive than most OLED TVs. You get top-end performance on a more sensible budget. Like the 2017's Sony BRAVIA XBR-65X900E the set uses Android TV, which is flexible but can feel slow at times. However, the balance of cost and image quality is spot-on.

In the UK this TV is knows as the Sony KD55XF9005.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the LG OLED55B7

3. The best budget 55-inch TV: TCL 55P607

TCL's 55P607 is simply the best budget TV of 2017

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Roku TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,239 x 717 x 36 mm

Bright, colorful HDR

Roku TV is amazing

Upscaling isn’t world-class

Poor black level performance

For as long as we can remember, TV manufacturers have been trying tirelessly to find a way to bring a great performing Television at an affordable price, and so far they’ve been unsuccessful. Until now.

TCL’s P-Series 55P607 does just that – it packs amazing technology under the hood, including support for Dolby Vision and WCG, in an affordable package and the price will only continue to drop once the seasonal sales start in November.

If you like your TVs bright, colorful and well-stocked with the latest display technologies, the TCL P-Series 55P607 should be at the top of your list.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers check out a fine alternative in the LG OLED55B7

4. The best premium 55-inch TV: Sony BRAVIA A1E OLED

Sony's brand-new flagship TV for 2017 is returning to OLED

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 773 x 1239 x 266mm

Gorgeous picture quality

Innovative and excellent sound

It’s not very bright

Android TV is clunky

It might seem ludicrously expensive, but Sony’s 55A1E – and the A1E OLED series in general – are phenomenal devices in just every way imaginable. Their ‘picture only’ design has been gorgeously brought to life, somehow managing to be simultaneously subtle and dramatic. This set even delivers on sound performance through their unique screen vibration technology.

Where the A1E really shines, though, is its ability to deliver pictures that are beautifully colorful, rich in contrast and exquisitely detailed. These prove once and for all what we’ve long suspected: More manufacturers incorporating OLED technology can only be a good thing.

5. For bright HDR pictures: Samsung QE55Q9FAM

1,500 nits peak brightness really brings out the best in HDR

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: QLED | Smart TV: Tizen | Curved: No | Dimensions: 687mm x 1121mm x 211mm

Fantastic color levels

Very bright screen

HDR color banding can occur

Backlight clouding can be an issue

Samsung was the first brand to introduce an HDR-compatible screen way back in 2015, but it's not been resting on its haunches ever since.

It's latest flagship, the QN55Q9F (QE55Q9FAM in the UK), is a perfect example of this. It ups the brightness to 1500 nits, 50% higher than the level required for UHD Premium certification, making it one of the brightest TV we've ever tested.

Outside of an impressive-sounding number this brightness has a real impact on the set's image quality. Detail is preserved in even the brightest areas of the image, and colors are exceptionally vivid and bright. That means even non-HDR content looks fantastic thanks to Samsung's SDR upscaling technology.

No TV is perfect, and the Q9F can occasionally suffer from some backlight clouding around bright objects and some settings cause color striping in HDR colors, but in all other respects this is the best television around at the moment.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Sony BRAVIA A1E OLED

6. The best entry-level OLED: LG OLED55B7

LG's entry level OLEDs continue to impress

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS 3.5 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 702 x 1124 x 247mm

Excellent all-round image quality

Complete HDR support

No Dolby Atmos passthrough

Mediocre onboard audio

LG's 'B' line of OLEDs has consistently offered a great entry point into the display technology without compromising on what makes it so exciting.

And the B7 series is no different.

Contained within the TVs is exactly the same panel that's powering the more expensive C7, E7 and yes even the W7 LG televisions, which means an exceptional bump over last year's OLED panels at a much lower price.

So where has LG saved the money? In a word, sound. The B7's downward firing speakers are the worst all the company's OLED TVs. Not only that, but the set is also currently unable to pass Dolby Atmos to an external sound system over HDMI (although a firmware update to fix this is on the way).

If however, you're content to put up with a standard surround sound experience, then the B7 is a fantastic entryway into a piece of TV tech that still feels futuristic in 2017.

7. For a full cinema experience: Philips OLED 901F

Philips' OLED shines brighter than most other 55-inch TVs

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1115 x 707 x 316 mm

Stunning picture quality

Spectacular, premium design

No Dolby Vision or 3D

Lacks brightness versus LCD

AV enthusiasts living in the UK have it good. Not only do you have access to great OLEDs from Sony and LG, but Philips and Panasonic each have their own line of infinite contrast screens that are exclusive to your neck of the woods.

Of them, one of our favourites is the Philips 55POS901F: a gorgeous looking 55-inch TV built around an OLED panel. The screen makes a stunning first impression thanks to the radiance of its three-sided Ambilight system and the gleaming metallic purity of its bodywork.

It’s much more than just a pretty face, though.

By the time you’ve added to the 55POS901F’s heady 4K HDR picture mix OLED’s ability to be watched from wider angles than current LCD TVs without losing colour and contrast, you have on your hands one of the best TVs on the market, even in the especially competitive 55-inch screen space.

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the LG OLED55B7

8. For budget-conscious buyers: Sony XBR-55X850E

A 55-inch 4K HDR TV that doesn’t destroy your bank account

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 690 x 1126 x 230mm

Great value

Good HDR pictures

HDR isn’t very bright

Android TV is frustrating

By introducing its exceptional X1 video processor further down its TV range than ever before and being brave enough to dial down the brightness a bit to deliver a more even, immersive backlight experience, Sony's struck mid-range gold with the XBR-X850E (KD-55XE8596 in the UK).

While it's not the brightest or most colorful TV on the list, the simple fact is that few TVs we’ve seen in recent times have balanced price, contrast, brightness and color quite so all-round effectively as Sony's mid-range hero.

All that said, US customers will have to upgrade to Sony's 65-inch iteration of the X850E if they want the mid-range price break, while UK residents get to happily enjoy this one in the smaller 55-inch size.

