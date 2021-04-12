Save up to £261 on Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and Ultra deals on Amazon

Despite being some of the newest smartphones on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 range has now popped up in a couple of major sales and promotions. However, this latest discount is easily one of the best yet.

Across all three handsets, you can currently save up to £261. The largest discount falls on Samsung S21 Plus deals, getting you the 256GB of storage model for just £738 right now.

As you would expect, the smaller Samsung S21 deals are the cheapest of the three. Like the above, you're getting the 256GB of storage model but you only have to pay £670.

Finally, Samsung S21 Ultra deals. This is arguably the deal to be most excited about due to the fact we rarely see this top-tier device go on sale. You'll save £185, but the sale is only on the 128GB model.

Amazon's bargain Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB: at Amazon UK | SIM-free | £819 £670.06

The cheapest of the three devices, if you go through Amazon you can currently get the 256GB of storage model cheaper than 128GB. This will cost you just £670 - a pretty incredible price for such a powerful and new handset, especially if you pair it with some cheap SIM only deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB: at Amazon UK | SIM-free | £999 £738.06

Step up to the S21 Plus and you'll get the biggest discount of the three. Like the S21 above, this discount is on the 256GB of storage model and will get you a £261 saving. That leaves you paying just £738 - the lowest we've seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price fall to so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Amazon UK | SIM-free | £1149 £964.06

Finally, the big and powerful S21 Ultra. Here you're saving £185 but you do only get the 128GB model unlike the two options above. However, considering this is the model that sees the fewest discounts of the three, this is well worth grabbing right now, offering one of its lowest prices yet.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 range like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Snapdragon 888 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the cameras AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it's no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

Like the two above, it features the new Snapdragon 888 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality, you can do both - an impressive feat. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!