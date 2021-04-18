Rays vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 online today

The New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays rivalry is the gift that just keeps on giving, and tempers once again boiled over last weekend, as the Yanks' pitchers hit the Rays' batters four times over the course of their juicy first encounter of the season at The Trop. Read on as we explain how to watch today's Rays vs Yankees games online and live stream the MLB action on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

Joey Wendle took a pitch to the helmet, Mike Zunino got hit, and Jordan Montgomery smashed Austin Meadows twice a week ago today - on the shoulder and then the hand - as the Bronx Bombers rallied in the final game to avoid being swept by their arch-rivals.

There have been plenty of words exchanged between the two factions this week, and it would come as a surprise to absolutely nobody if this return series turns out to be just as brutal as the last.

There's genuine hatred between these team, and - as long as nobody gets seriously hurt, of course - long may the hostilities continue!

Whether you're a Rays fan in the Sunshine State, a Yankees fan in the Big Apple or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Yankee Stadium

How to live stream Rays vs Yankees in the US today

The great value ESPN Plus streaming service has the rights to one game of MLB baseball per day - and the final game in the Rays vs Yankees series is being shown on the streaming service. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle.

Alternatively, if you're wanting the most MLB coverage possible this season, then MLB.TV shows every single game and costs $129.99.

Rays vs Yankees series in full

Game 1: April 16 at 7.05pm ET - Bally Sports Sun, YES

April 16 at 7.05pm ET - Bally Sports Sun, YES Game 2 : April 17 at 1.05pm ET - Bally Sports Sun, YES

: April 17 at 1.05pm ET - Bally Sports Sun, YES Game 3: April 18 at 1.05pm ET - watch on ESPN Plus

How to watch the Rays vs Yankees in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch one of the three games in the Rays vs Yankees series live on TV, with French-language channel TVA Sports showing Friday's game beginning at 7.05pm ET / 6.05pm CT / 4.05pm PT. Better still, its TVA Sports Direct service is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month - but bear in mind that Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts. However, there is a way to watch the entire Rays vs Yankees series, because MLB.TV is also available in Canada. One again though, Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts.

Yankees vs Rays live stream: watch MLB in the UK

Unfortunately, the Yankees vs Rays series isn't being televised in the UK. You can, however, tune in via MLB.TV, which costs $129.99 for access to every single game of the season - including this series. BT Sport is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that it now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment.

How to get a Yankees vs Rays live stream in Australia

Baseball fans Down Under can tune into the first game of the Yankees vs Rays series on TV. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, which starts at 9.05am AEST on Saturday morning. You can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. However, you can also watch the Yankees vs Rays online on slick streaming platform Kayo Sports. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch Major League Baseball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Die-hard fans should know that there is a way to watch the whole Yankees vs Rays series too. MLB.TV, which costs US$129.99 for the year, shows every single game of the MLB season. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an MLB live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.