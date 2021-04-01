PUBG Lite is shutting down very soon

PUBG Lite, the lower-spec, free-to-play PC version of the popular battle royale, is due to shut down at the end of April.

The free-to-play PUBG is now unavailable to download as of March 30, but existing players have until April 29 to continue enjoying the game, after which they’ll have no choice but to move onto PUBG on PC and consoles or PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS.

Krafton, PUBG’s Lite’s publisher, wasn’t overly specific on why this version of the game is being discontinued, but had the following to say in a note to fans: “We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe.

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

The battle continues elsewhere

PUBG Lite always had to fill a unique position among the battle royale’s numerous versions. Largely aimed at PCs that couldn’t handle the main game’s system requirements, PUBG Lite was more akin to the mobile version, but with its own separate ranking system and play base.

Still, PUBG Lite was a welcome option for those who wanted to get into the battle royale who may not have enjoyed playing the game on a mobile device, as well as those who hadn’t sunk their hard-earned cash into a PC gaming rig.

We would have loved to have seen a Switch version of PUBG Lite somewhere down the line, as the game could have thrived on Nintendo’s portable machine. It would have had to compete with other successful battle royale games in that case, though, including Epic Games’ powerhouse Fortnite.